Low Income Residents May Apply to the Housing Lottery List

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) provides housing subsidies to very low-income residents for safe, sanitary housing. Eligible applicants must meet all income and residency requirements, and only New Jersey residents, aged 18 or older, may apply. A total of 6,000 households will be selected for the waiting list through a lottery system.

Key Details:

Enrollment Period : January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. to January 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

: January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. to January 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). How to Apply : Pre-applications must be submitted online by clicking here. Assistance is available in 90 languages.

: Pre-applications must be submitted online by clicking here. Assistance is available in 90 languages. Preferences : Veterans, homeless individuals, elderly (62+), disabled individuals, and local residents will receive priority.

: Veterans, homeless individuals, elderly (62+), disabled individuals, and local residents will receive priority. Process: Pre-applications are selected via a computerized lottery. Submission does not guarantee placement or eligibility for a voucher.

Applicants must provide names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, income details for all household members, and an email address. One pre-application per household per county is allowed; duplicates will be rejected.

Income Limits:

Eligibility depends on county-specific income limits. The below chart shows Morris Cunty income limits. Larger households can contact DCA at (609) 292-4080 for assistance.

Reasonable Accommodations:

Individuals with disabilities can request accommodations by calling (609) 292-4080 (Option 9) or emailing customer.service@dca.nj.gov during the enrollment period.

For more details, visit the SRAP portal or contact the Department of Community Affairs.