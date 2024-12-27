Saturday, December 28, 2024
Low Income Residents May Apply to the Housing Lottery List

The property owner of 100 Cherry Hill Road, Parsippany, has proposed a development project consisting of 325 residential units, including 65 affordable housing units. The plan involves constructing two new multifamily buildings on a vacant section of the corporate campus. This development aims to blend modern housing options with affordable living solutions, contributing to the area's housing diversity. The project should be completed in 2025.

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) provides housing subsidies to very low-income residents for safe, sanitary housing. Eligible applicants must meet all income and residency requirements, and only New Jersey residents, aged 18 or older, may apply. A total of 6,000 households will be selected for the waiting list through a lottery system.

Key Details:

  • Enrollment Period: January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. to January 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
  • How to Apply: Pre-applications must be submitted online by clicking here. Assistance is available in 90 languages.
  • Preferences: Veterans, homeless individuals, elderly (62+), disabled individuals, and local residents will receive priority.
  • Process: Pre-applications are selected via a computerized lottery. Submission does not guarantee placement or eligibility for a voucher.

Applicants must provide names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, income details for all household members, and an email address. One pre-application per household per county is allowed; duplicates will be rejected.

Income Limits:

Eligibility depends on county-specific income limits. The below chart shows Morris Cunty income limits. Larger households can contact DCA at (609) 292-4080 for assistance.

Reasonable Accommodations:

Individuals with disabilities can request accommodations by calling (609) 292-4080 (Option 9) or emailing customer.service@dca.nj.gov during the enrollment period.

For more details, visit the SRAP portal or contact the Department of Community Affairs.

Number of PersonsIncome Level
1 Person$36,525.00
2 Person$41,725.00
3 Person$46,925.00
4 Person$52,125.00
5 Person$56,325.00
6 Person$60,500.00
7 Person$64,650.00
8 Person$69,360.00
Florham Park Businessman Admits to Bribery Scheme Involving Newark Officials
Local News

