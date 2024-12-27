Low Income Residents May Apply to the Housing Lottery List

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey State Rental Assistance Program (SRAP) provides housing subsidies to very low-income residents for safe, sanitary housing. Eligible applicants must meet all income and residency requirements, and only New Jersey residents, aged 18 or older, may apply. A total of 6,000 households will be selected for the waiting list through a lottery system.
Key Details:
- Enrollment Period: January 13, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. to January 31, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).
- How to Apply: Pre-applications must be submitted online by clicking here. Assistance is available in 90 languages.
- Preferences: Veterans, homeless individuals, elderly (62+), disabled individuals, and local residents will receive priority.
- Process: Pre-applications are selected via a computerized lottery. Submission does not guarantee placement or eligibility for a voucher.
Applicants must provide names, birthdates, Social Security numbers, income details for all household members, and an email address. One pre-application per household per county is allowed; duplicates will be rejected.
Income Limits:
Eligibility depends on county-specific income limits. The below chart shows Morris Cunty income limits. Larger households can contact DCA at (609) 292-4080 for assistance.
Reasonable Accommodations:
Individuals with disabilities can request accommodations by calling (609) 292-4080 (Option 9) or emailing customer.service@dca.nj.gov during the enrollment period.
For more details, visit the SRAP portal or contact the Department of Community Affairs.
|Number of Persons
|Income Level
|1 Person
|$36,525.00
|2 Person
|$41,725.00
|3 Person
|$46,925.00
|4 Person
|$52,125.00
|5 Person
|$56,325.00
|6 Person
|$60,500.00
|7 Person
|$64,650.00
|8 Person
|$69,360.00