Parsippany Cube Club Founder Anikait Sota Donates $1,000 to Parsippany Food Pantry

PARSIPPANY — Anikait Sota, founder of the Parsippany Cube Club (PCC), and a student at Mountain Lakes High School, continues his inspiring mission of community service by donating another $1,000 to the Parsippany Food Pantry. This marks yet another significant contribution by Anikait and his club, reinforcing their dedication to giving back to the local community.

The Parsippany Cube Club, founded in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, began as a small initiative to teach students how to solve the Rubik’s Cube. Anikait launched the club as a way to stay connected and spread joy during a difficult time. What started as online classes held through Zoom quickly grew into a vibrant community of cubing enthusiasts. The club now boasts over 200 students and has introduced people of all ages to the art and challenge of solving twisty puzzles. From the beginner-friendly 3×3 cube to advanced puzzles like the Pyraminx and Skewb, the club offers lessons for all skill levels. Students often begin with little to no experience, but with guidance and practice, they see significant improvement in their solving times. For many, what starts as a hobby becomes a passion and a source of personal growth.

Anikait’s idea of combining his love for cubing with giving back has been the driving force behind the club’s success. Instead of charging high fees, the club collects small contributions for lessons, workshops, and events, with all proceeds going to charitable causes like the Parsippany Food Pantry. These funds help local families by providing essential food supplies and resources, especially during challenging times. The pantry remains a lifeline for many in the Parsippany area, and donations like Anikait’s ensure that it continues to serve those in need. This most recent $1,000 donation reflects Anikait’s unwavering dedication to helping his community.

In addition to its charitable mission, the club serves as a platform for students to develop valuable skills. Solving Rubik’s Cubes is not just about solving puzzles—it teaches patience, focus, and problem-solving. Students learn to analyze complex challenges and persevere through difficulties, skills that extend far beyond cubing. The club hosts regular workshops and competitions, encouraging students to challenge themselves while building confidence and teamwork. Events like the club’s summer boot camp and local competitions bring together young cubers, fostering a sense of community while continuing to raise funds for charity.

Anikait Sota’s leadership and vision have turned the Parsippany Cube Club into much more than a hobby group. It is a testament to how a simple idea, fueled by passion and purpose, can transform lives. His actions inspire others to contribute to their communities, showing that even small gestures can create meaningful change. As the club continues to grow, so does its impact. Their donation total to food pantries and charities across New Jersey is now $15,000. Anikait’s recent donation serves as a reminder of the power of combining education, passion, and generosity. For families relying on the Parsippany Food Pantry, his contributions make a real difference, ensuring that the community remains supported. The Parsippany Cube Club is not only helping students solve puzzles but is also solving real-world problems, one twist and turn at a time.