Parsippany Welcomes Three New Police Officers

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, December 26, Mayor James Barberio, alongside Chief Rich Pantina, presided over the Oath of Allegiance Ceremony for three new police officers. Cadets Vincent Colantoni, Steven Kyratzis, and Shyam Patel pledged their dedication to serving the Township and its residents, with their proud families by their side.

“When I returned to office, I committed to prioritizing public safety and restoring our Parsippany Police force to its full strength,” stated Mayor Barberio. “I have no doubt these young men will excel at the police academy and become valuable members of our outstanding police department.”

The ceremony highlighted Parsippany’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its police force and enhance public safety throughout the community.

Cadet Vincent Colantoni proudly took the Oath of Allegiance, administered by Mayor James Barberio, in a ceremony marking his official induction into the Parsippany Police Department.

