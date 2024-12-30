Tuesday, December 31, 2024
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Welcomes Three New Police Officers
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Parsippany Welcomes Three New Police Officers

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
201
Cadets Shyam Patel and Steven Kyratzis, Mayor James Barberio, Cadet Vincent Colantoni, and Police Chief Richard Pantina proudly stand together following the Oath of Allegiance Ceremony, marking a significant moment for Parsippany’s commitment to public safety.

PARSIPPANY — On Thursday, December 26, Mayor James Barberio, alongside Chief Rich Pantina, presided over the Oath of Allegiance Ceremony for three new police officers. Cadets Vincent Colantoni, Steven Kyratzis, and Shyam Patel pledged their dedication to serving the Township and its residents, with their proud families by their side.

“When I returned to office, I committed to prioritizing public safety and restoring our Parsippany Police force to its full strength,” stated Mayor Barberio. “I have no doubt these young men will excel at the police academy and become valuable members of our outstanding police department.”

The ceremony highlighted Parsippany’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its police force and enhance public safety throughout the community.

Cadet Vincent Colantoni proudly took the Oath of Allegiance, administered by Mayor James Barberio, in a ceremony marking his official induction into the Parsippany Police Department.

Reprinted from Parsippany Focus Magazine – January 2025. Click here to view the magazine.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Top of the Charts: Unmissable Moments and Favorite Stories Parsippany Couldn’t Stop Talking About in 2024
Next article
Parsippany Public Library Hosts Life-Saving Blood Drive
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »