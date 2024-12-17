Lake Hiawatha Firefighter’s Selfless Act Saves a Life

PARSIPPANY — For Ryan Aton, a firefighter with the Lake Hiawatha Fire Department, serving the community has always been a driving force in his life. Over the past year and a half, he has been a dedicated member of the department, protecting lives and property across the town. Yet, his commitment to service extends far beyond battling flames and responding to emergencies.

Recently, Aton became a life-saving bone marrow donor for a 13-year-old girl in critical need. His journey began seven years ago when he first signed up for the national bone marrow registry. Although he didn’t initially receive a match, he never hesitated to stay on the list, holding onto the hope that one day he could make a difference. That moment arrived in late October, with a phone call that would change two lives forever.

“They told me they had a match and that it was for a young girl,” Aton said. “It wasn’t even a question. I knew I had to do it.”

Matching bone marrow donors and recipients is often a long and challenging process, but in this case, urgency and determination prevailed. Within two weeks, arrangements were made for Aton to travel to Washington, D.C., for the procedure. The donation took place just days before Halloween, and thanks to his selflessness, the recipient is now on the road to recovery.

Aton’s decision to donate came with challenges. As a husband and father of three, including a newborn, it was not a decision he made lightly. However, with the unwavering support of his family, he embraced the opportunity to save a life. His wife, recognizing the gravity of his choice, stood by his side, ensuring he had the strength and peace of mind to go through with the procedure.

“I always wanted to give back, to make a real difference,” Aton said. “This was my opportunity to do that.”

His fellow firefighters were quick to celebrate his bravery, highlighting the selflessness and compassion that define him not only as a firefighter but as a person.

“This shows the heart of what it means to be a firefighter,” said one of Aton’s colleagues. “It’s not just about running into burning buildings. It’s about being there for people, no matter the situation. Aton’s willingness to risk his well-being to save a young girl he’s never met is nothing short of heroic.”

A lifelong Parsippany resident who has lived in Lake Hiawatha since he was nine, Aton has always felt a deep connection to his community. Becoming a firefighter was his way of giving back, but this recent act of courage has touched lives far beyond his hometown.

As the holiday season approaches, Aton’s story reminds us of the extraordinary capacity for kindness and bravery in our community. The young girl he helped is now recovering, and her family has gained hope for a brighter future, all because of a man who simply wanted to make a difference.

Aton’s actions exemplify the spirit of Parsippany: a town filled with individuals who go above and beyond for others. His story is not just one of heroism but of the profound impact one person can have when they choose to put others first.