State Senator Anthony Bucco, Jr. Installs New Leadership for Morris County Young Republicans

MORRIS COUNTY — State Senator Anthony Bucco, Jr. installed the Morris County Young Republicans’ newly elected officers: Chris Ilic (Chairman), Robert Quinn (Vice Chairman), Bradley Chalupski (Treasurer), Jake Dickenson (Secretary), Nicholas Niemczyk (State Committeeman), and Angela Cantore (State Committeewoman) at the Tuscany Villa Ristorante.

The Morris County Young Republicans, a branch of the New Jersey Young Republican Federation, brings together Republicans aged 18 to 40 who reside in Morris County.

Christopher Ilic, 18, of Boonton Township, a student at Mountain Lakes High School, was recently sworn in as the Chair of the Morris County Young Republicans. He also serves as the Vice Chairman of the New Jersey High School Republicans.

Chris is focused on ensuring the proper infrastructure is in place to engage and win over young voters ahead of the 2025 gubernatorial race. He expressed optimism about the party’s prospects, stating, “I like our chances going into the gubernatorial election. 2021 and 2024 were both in single digits in the Garden State. I believe we can close the gap and flip the governorship come 2025.”

Robert Quinn, 26, of Lake Hiawatha, is a Montclair State University Class of 2023 graduate with a degree in Political Science. He currently serves as a Legislative Aide to Assemblyman Jay Webber and was installed as Vice Chairman of the Morris County Young Republicans.

Bradley Chalupski, 40, of Rockaway Township, graduated from Seton Hall School of Law with a background in law, marketing, and communications. Recently sworn in as Treasurer of the Morris County Young Republicans, Bradley is passionate about strengthening the Republican Party in Morris County, stating, “I’m excited to help build a strong Republican Party in Morris County.”

Jake Dickenson, 23, of Morristown, is currently studying at Rutgers Law. He aspires to become a member of the New Jersey Bar and aims to be the first lawyer in his family. Jake is eager to contribute meaningfully to the community and the Young Republicans, saying, “I look forward to contributing meaningfully to the community and the Young Republicans.” Jake was sworn in as the new Secretary.

Angela Cantore, 33, from Butler, was sworn in as State Committeewoman. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management from the Rutgers Business School and brings over seven years of corporate experience, excelling in business planning for prestigious companies. Driven by a lifelong passion for law, Angela made the bold decision to transition from a business career to a legal one. She earned a Paralegal certification from Boston University and most recently served as a Court Clerk for Wayne Township.

An aspiring law school student, Angela’s ultimate goal is to build a career in politics and/or constitutional law, combining her diverse expertise with her dedication to making a meaningful impact in the legal and political arenas.

Quinn said, “I’m looking forward to growing the grassroots of our party together and welcoming in the next generation of Republicans.”

Nicholas Niemczyk, 22, is a Senior at the Catholic University of America, majoring in Political Science. He is currently an intern to Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (LA-01) and interned with five other Members of Congress besides him.

Niemczyk said “As I take on the role of State Committeeman for the Morris County Young Republicans, my primary goal is to empower and engage the next generation of leaders who will shape the future of our party and our state. Looking towards 2025, I am committed to fostering a strong, unified voice for young conservatives throughout New Jersey. We will continue to focus on building a strong network of young Republicans, driving grassroots involvement, and creating opportunities for young leaders to impact every level of government.”

Outgoing Chairman Chris Paz shares valuable pointers with incoming Chairman Chris Ilic as he prepares to take on his new role leading the Morris County Young Republicans.

“We must unite to strengthen our state party and make a lasting impact in local, state, and national elections. Additionally, I hope to encourage young voters to get involved in the political process, advocate for the values we hold as conservatives, and prepare the next generation of Republican leaders who will continue to push for a prosperous, secure, and free future for all New Jerseyans,” said Niemczyk.

Attendees at the event included State Senator Anthony Bucco, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, Long Hill Township Mayor Guy Piserchia, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor James Barberio, Morris County Republican Committeeman Larry Casha, Chair of the Morris County Women’s Republican Club Debbie Casha, and Aaron Oliver, among other distinguished guests.

The Morris County Young Republicans (MCYRs) is a political organization that brings together young professionals, students, and politically active individuals who share an interest in Republican values and principles. The group serves as a networking and advocacy platform for young Republicans in Morris County.

Who Can Join?

The Morris County Young Republicans actively supports the Republican Party at the local, state, and national levels and is committed to ensuring the party’s continued strength for future generations. Founded in the early 1980s by Assemblyman Michael Patrick Carroll, the organization boasts a history of notable leadership, including past chairs such as Freeholder Doug Cabana and Morris Township Committeeman Bruce Sisler. It is a way to cultivate leadership skills, gain political experience, and influence the direction of the Republican Party at the local and state levels.

To contact Morris County Young Republicans email: morrisgop@gmail.com or Phone (973) 998-4955.