Thursday, October 31, 2024
HomeBeyond ParsippanyRoute 10 Westbound Lane Closure For Gas Main Work in Randolph
Beyond Parsippany

Route 10 Westbound Lane Closure For Gas Main Work in Randolph

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
28

MORRIS COUNTY — The right lane on Route 10 westbound is scheduled to be closed this weekend for New Jersey Natural Gas Company utility work in Randolph, Morris County. In addition, access from Route 10 eastbound and westbound to Canfield Avenue/CR 513 will be closed and detoured, which will affect anyone going to the Motor Vehicle Commission office and inspection station located on Canfield Avenue. This is a continuation of work that began last weekend.

Beginning at 10:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, until 5:00 a.m. Sunday, November 3, New Jersey Natural Gas Company is scheduled to close the right lane on Route 10 westbound near Canfield Avenue in Randolph for gas main installation across the Canfield Avenue intersection. The left lane on Route 10 westbound will be maintained during construction. Route 10 eastbound will not be affected. In addition, there will be no access to Canfield Avenue from Route 10 eastbound and westbound, which will affect anyone going to the Motor Vehicle Commission office and inspection station located on Canfield Avenue north of Route 10. The following detours will be in place:

Route 10 to Canfield Avenue/CR 669 northbound (to Motor Vehicle Commission):

  • Motorists on Route 10 will be directed to take Dover Chester Road/CR 513 northbound (for Route 10 westbound traffic, this is before Canfield Avenue)
  • Turn left onto Quaker Church Road, which becomes Randolph Avenue back to Canfield Avenue/CR 669 northbound (turn left onto Canfield Avenue to go to the MVC)

Route 10 westbound to Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound:

  • Motorists on Route 10 westbound wishing to take Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound will be directed to turn left onto Dover Chester Road/CR 513 southbound (which is before Canfield Avenue)
  • Turn right onto Sussex Turnpike/CR 617
  • Turn right onto Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound

Route 10 eastbound to Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound:

  • Motorists on Route 10 eastbound wishing to take Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound will be directed to take the ramp to Sussex Turnpike/CR 617
  • Turn left onto Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound
  • This is a New Jersey Natural Gas Company project. For further information, please contact 1-800-221-0051.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on X (Twitter) @NewJerseyDOT, on the NJDOT Facebook page, or Instagram @NewJersey.DOT.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Academy for Biotechnology Inspires Future Leaders in Science and Technology
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, President of Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
- Advertisment -spot_img
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years.

Contact us: news@parsippanyfocus.com

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »