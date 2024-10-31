Route 10 Westbound Lane Closure For Gas Main Work in Randolph

MORRIS COUNTY — The right lane on Route 10 westbound is scheduled to be closed this weekend for New Jersey Natural Gas Company utility work in Randolph, Morris County. In addition, access from Route 10 eastbound and westbound to Canfield Avenue/CR 513 will be closed and detoured, which will affect anyone going to the Motor Vehicle Commission office and inspection station located on Canfield Avenue. This is a continuation of work that began last weekend.

Beginning at 10:00 p.m., Friday, November 1, until 5:00 a.m. Sunday, November 3, New Jersey Natural Gas Company is scheduled to close the right lane on Route 10 westbound near Canfield Avenue in Randolph for gas main installation across the Canfield Avenue intersection. The left lane on Route 10 westbound will be maintained during construction. Route 10 eastbound will not be affected. In addition, there will be no access to Canfield Avenue from Route 10 eastbound and westbound, which will affect anyone going to the Motor Vehicle Commission office and inspection station located on Canfield Avenue north of Route 10. The following detours will be in place:

Route 10 to Canfield Avenue/CR 669 northbound (to Motor Vehicle Commission):

Motorists on Route 10 will be directed to take Dover Chester Road/CR 513 northbound (for Route 10 westbound traffic, this is before Canfield Avenue)

Turn left onto Quaker Church Road, which becomes Randolph Avenue back to Canfield Avenue/CR 669 northbound ( turn left onto Canfield Avenue to go to the MVC )

Route 10 westbound to Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound:

Motorists on Route 10 westbound wishing to take Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound will be directed to turn left onto Dover Chester Road/CR 513 southbound (which is before Canfield Avenue)

Turn right onto Sussex Turnpike/CR 617

Turn right onto Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound

Route 10 eastbound to Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound:

Motorists on Route 10 eastbound wishing to take Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound will be directed to take the ramp to Sussex Turnpike/CR 617

Turn left onto Canfield Avenue/CR 669 southbound

This is a New Jersey Natural Gas Company project. For further information, please contact 1-800-221-0051.

The precise timing of the work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website www.511nj.org for construction updates and real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on X (Twitter) @NewJerseyDOT, on the NJDOT Facebook page, or Instagram @NewJersey.DOT.