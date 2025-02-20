2025 Morris County Manual Cover Contest Winners Announced

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi announced the 2025 winners of the annual Morris County Manual Cover Contest, presenting awards to the top three finalists at the Clerk’s Office conference room on Court Street in Morristown.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi pictured with First Place winner Abigail Lezcano, a Morris Knolls freshman, who received a $500 scholarship and will have her design featured on the cover of the 2025 Morris County Manual.

“This is one of my favorite duties as the Morris County Clerk. Although I shouldn’t be surprised because I know the capabilities of our students, their ingenuity and creativity continue to amaze me each year. It’s a tribute to the dedication and support of their teachers and families who have brought them here to accept their awards,” said Clerk Grossi.

The annual contest invites high school students across Morris County to design the cover of the county manual, a resource guide containing contact information for local, county, state, and federal officials, and boards and commissions. This year, a panel of judges selected the top three designs from 106 submissions.

Abigail Lezcano, a Morris Knolls freshman, won first place and a $500 scholarship; her design will be featured on the cover of the 2025 Morris County Manual.

The 2025 contest winners, who received certificates of recognition and scholarship awards, are:

First Place: Abigail Lezcano, a Morris Knolls High School freshman, received a $500 scholarship. Her design will be featured on the cover of the 2025 Morris County Manual.

Abigail Lezcano, a Morris Knolls High School freshman, received a $500 scholarship. Her design will be featured on the cover of the 2025 Morris County Manual. Second Place: Thomas Perrotti, a senior at Randolph High School, received a $200 scholarship.

Thomas Perrotti, a senior at Randolph High School, received a $200 scholarship. Third Place: Paloma McDonald, a sophomore at Boonton High School, received a $100 scholarship.

The student’s artwork will be featured on the manual’s back cover and framed and displayed at the County Clerk’s Office throughout the year.

Judges for this year’s contest were Lillian Simms, a clerk with the Morris County Clerk’s Office; Lisa Brett, Assistant to Mount Olive Mayor Joe Nicastro, and Stephanie Kaulfers, Legislative Aide to State Assemblyman Christian Barranco. The awards ceremony was attended by the finalists, their parents, teachers, and public officials, including Morris County Administrator Deena Leary, Assistant County Administrator Brian Murray, Clerk of the Board Debra Lynch, Denville Mayor Thomas W. Andes, Rockaway Township Mayor Joe Jackson, and Randolph Deputy Mayor Mark H. Forstenhausler.

First published in 1906, the Morris County Manual is a comprehensive guide to government contacts and services within Morris County’s 39 municipalities. It also includes information on the congressional and legislative districts and an election timetable for 2025. The latest edition will soon be available online at the Morris County Clerk’s website, click here.