Friday, February 21, 2025
HomeBeyond Parsippany2025 Morris County Manual Cover Contest Winners Announced
Beyond Parsippany

2025 Morris County Manual Cover Contest Winners Announced

County Clerk Ann Grossi Awards Scholarships to Talented Students at Reception

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2060
Congratulations to Abigail Lezcano, Thomas Perrotti, and Paloma McDonald, winners of the Morris County Manual Cover Design Contest!

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Clerk Ann F. Grossi announced the 2025 winners of the annual Morris County Manual Cover Contest, presenting awards to the top three finalists at the Clerk’s Office conference room on Court Street in Morristown.

Morris County Clerk Ann Grossi pictured with First Place winner Abigail Lezcano, a Morris Knolls freshman, who received a $500 scholarship and will have her design featured on the cover of the 2025 Morris County Manual.

“This is one of my favorite duties as the Morris County Clerk. Although I shouldn’t be surprised because I know the capabilities of our students, their ingenuity and creativity continue to amaze me each year. It’s a tribute to the dedication and support of their teachers and families who have brought them here to accept their awards,” said Clerk Grossi.

The annual contest invites high school students across Morris County to design the cover of the county manual, a resource guide containing contact information for local, county, state, and federal officials, and boards and commissions. This year, a panel of judges selected the top three designs from 106 submissions.

Abigail Lezcano, a Morris Knolls freshman, won first place and a $500 scholarship; her design will be featured on the cover of the 2025 Morris County Manual.

The 2025 contest winners, who received certificates of recognition and scholarship awards, are:

  • First Place: Abigail Lezcano, a Morris Knolls High School freshman, received a $500 scholarship. Her design will be featured on the cover of the 2025 Morris County Manual.
  • Second Place: Thomas Perrotti, a senior at Randolph High School, received a $200 scholarship.
  • Third Place: Paloma McDonald, a sophomore at Boonton High School, received a $100 scholarship.

The student’s artwork will be featured on the manual’s back cover and framed and displayed at the County Clerk’s Office throughout the year.

Judges for this year’s contest were Lillian Simms, a clerk with the Morris County Clerk’s Office; Lisa Brett, Assistant to Mount Olive Mayor Joe Nicastro, and Stephanie Kaulfers, Legislative Aide to State Assemblyman Christian Barranco. The awards ceremony was attended by the finalists, their parents, teachers, and public officials, including Morris County Administrator Deena Leary, Assistant County Administrator Brian Murray, Clerk of the Board Debra Lynch, Denville Mayor Thomas W. Andes, Rockaway Township Mayor Joe Jackson, and Randolph Deputy Mayor Mark H. Forstenhausler.

First published in 1906, the Morris County Manual is a comprehensive guide to government contacts and services within Morris County’s 39 municipalities. It also includes information on the congressional and legislative districts and an election timetable for 2025. The latest edition will soon be available online at the Morris County Clerk’s website, click here.

spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Justin Musella Lies About Prominent Indian Leader – Disrespects Indian Community
Next article
Ice Rescue Training Turns into Real-Life Emergency Response
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more
Sign up today for FOCUS NEWSspot_img

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »