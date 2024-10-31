Academy for Biotechnology Inspires Future Leaders in Science and Technology

MORRIS COUNTY — The Academy for Biotechnology, located at the Morris County School of Technology in Denville, within the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD), is at the forefront of science and technology education.

The Academy for Biotechnology is committed to preparing students to be the next leaders in science, technology, and engineering. Through hands-on, collaborative projects, students in the Academy not only gain a robust understanding of biotechnology but are also actively involved in national and international challenges.

In partnership with the Academy for Computer and Information Sciences, biotechnology students are participating in the NASA TechRise Student Challenge, where teams are developing high-altitude balloon mission concepts. These projects allow students to combine their knowledge in climate research, physics, biology, and remote sensing to design proposals with real-world applications for space exploration.

Additionally this year, students will participate in the ExoLab-11 mission, in partnership with Magnitude.io and the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, scheduled for launch with SpaceX on November 4, allows students to participate in a real-time, controlled experiment alongside astronauts, studying the legume Medicago truncatula. Students will track and measure key environmental factors, such as temperature, humidity, light levels, and carbon dioxide concentration within the school’s own Exolab. This unique experience will allow students to engage in live astrobiology research, exploring how space affects biological processes and the future of agriculture.

At the Academy for Biotechnology, there’s always something exciting on the horizon! To learn about this unique high school experience combining comprehensive academics with career and technical education (CTE), the Morris County School of Technology will hold an information session on November 12 at 6:30 p.m. in the Gymnasium.

Applications are now open, and 8th-grade students with a passion for science and technology are invited to apply at www.mcvts.org/apply.

The Academy for Biotechnology is a rigorous Career & Technical Education (CTE) program that prepares students for success in post-secondary programs and careers related to the biotechnology field. Students in the Academy will develop research and laboratory skills through learning in a hands-on, project-based model guided by real-world applications.

An academy program of the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) provides students in grades nine through twelve with in-depth instruction in a specific career pathway. Students attend the academy program instead of their local high school unless the academy program is housed in their local high school. Students take their academy class each year along with the NJ State Department of Education’s academic requirements. All academy students receive a high school diploma from the Morris County Vocational School District, regardless of their academy location. Each academy has a unique academy course sequence and opportunities for internships and earning college credit.

Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) offers a wide range of career and technical education programs that inspire and prepare students to succeed in today’s world and pursue tomorrow’s opportunities. Programs range from auto service and construction trades to healthcare sciences, global commerce, performing arts, and cybersecurity. The high school offers full-time academies and share-time programs on its Denville campus. In addition, through collaboration with local school districts and the County College of Morris, MCVSD offers full-time academies and share-time programs established at off-site satellite locations. For more information visit www.mcvts.org.