Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Morris County is Accepting 2025 Open Space Applications

Funding Under Morris County Preservation Trust Now Available

Schiff Preserve Addition-Civille in Mendham Township.

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Office of Planning and Preservation has announced the availability of grant applications to file for open space funding through the Morris County Preservation Trust.

The applications are available on the Open Space Preservation website.

“As we maintain one of the lowest county tax rates in New Jersey, this program delivers exceptional value. Morris County’s natural beauty and strong economy make it a great place to live, work, and play; preserving open space is key to keeping that balance. Protecting our scenic landscapes while supporting local businesses enhances the quality of life for residents who see the benefits every day, whether it be our top-rated schools, safe neighborhoods, outstanding park system or hundreds of miles of trails to hike, bike and walk,” said Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw, liaison to the Office of Planning and Preservation.

The deadline for submitting open space applications and appraisals for 2025 funding is Thursday, June 19, 2025.

In 2024, the Morris County Board of County Commissioners approved the Open Space Trust Fund Committee’s recommendations to award $1.8 million in grants to acquire and preserve 65.2 acres across three municipalities.

Since its inception in 1994, the Open Space Trust Fund program has helped to preserve more than 18,300 acres throughout Morris County,supported by $300,022,868 in funding generated through a preservation tax approved by voters in 1992.

In addition to open space projects, the county’s Preservation Trust Fund also supports farmland and historic preservation, county parkland acquisition, recreational trails projects, and the purchase of flood-prone residential properties. 

The Open Space Trust Fund Committee manages the grant application review process. Each fall, the committee visits the proposed sites and makes final recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners.

“Any of Morris County’s 39 municipalities and qualified charitable conservancies are eligible to apply for grant funding,” said Barbara Murray, program coordinator of the Morris County Open Space Trust Fund program. 

For more information, contact the Office of Planning and Preservation at (973) 829-8120.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
