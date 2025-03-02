Morris County Gears Up for 2025 St. Patrick’s Day Parade

MORRIS COUNTY — The 2025 Morris County St. Patrick’s Day Parade is fast approaching. It will bring a vibrant celebration of Irish heritage to the streets of Morristown on Saturday, March 15, with a noon kickoff.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Keith Wood, who will be honored at the Grand Marshal Reception on Friday, March 7, at The Mansion at Mountain Lakes. The evening will feature live music, dancing with the Druids, bagpipers, drummers, hors d’oeuvres, carving and pasta stations, and beer and wine. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by clicking here.

Jack “Squire” Downs of Madison has been named the Starter for the parade.

Parade Route & Details

The parade will begin at Morristown Town Hall on South Street, proceeding toward The Green, and continuing along Washington Street to Morristown High School.

With thousands of spectators expected to line the streets, the event will showcase local pipe bands, Irish dancers, community groups, and first responders, making it a must-attend celebration.

For more details and updates, visit the official parade website at www.paradeday.com.