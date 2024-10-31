Friday, November 1, 2024
Letter to the Editor: Raymond Santana Endorses Judy Mayer for Board of Ed

Dear Editor:

I am writing to express my unequivocal support for Judy Mayer in her candidacy for the Board of Education. With over two decades of experience as a teacher in our district and more than ten years of service as a board member, Judy is not only an exemplary candidate but also a true inspiration to our community.

Judy’s unwavering commitment to prioritizing our most valuable assets—our children—sets her apart from other candidates. While some may focus on political maneuvering, Judy consistently demonstrates a genuine dedication to student welfare. After reviewing her interview and attending both Candidates Nights, it is evident that she possesses the requisite qualifications and a deep understanding of our community’s needs.

Her decade of service on the board underscores her commitment to the students of Parsippany. Upon retiring from her teaching career, Judy recognized the opportunity to leverage her extensive educational background in a manner that would continue to benefit our district. I wholeheartedly agree that a Board of Education should include members who possess a robust understanding of educational issues, and Judy exemplifies this ideal.

I strongly urge my fellow community members to vote for Judy Mayer. I encourage anyone seeking further insight into her qualifications and vision for our schools to review her interview and the recordings from the Candidates Nights. In my view, Judy is the clear choice for our Board of Education.

Raymond P. Santana

