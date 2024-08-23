Saturday, August 24, 2024
PHS Boys’ Soccer Team Hosts Car Wash Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — Support the Parsippany High School (PHS) Boys’ Soccer Team by bringing your car to their car wash fundraiser on Saturday, August 24th, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The event will take place at Parsippany High School, 340 Baldwin Road.

This is a great opportunity to get your car cleaned while supporting the soccer team as they prepare for their upcoming season. Donations can be made on-site or through Venmo (@PauloFerreira0726). Come out, enjoy the day, and show your support for PHS Boys’ Soccer!

