BAPS Charities To Host Annual “Spirit Of Service: Walk-Run”

PARSIPPANY — BAPS Charities will host its annual “Spirit of Service: Walk-Run” on Sunday, May 31, 2026, in Parsippany, bringing together more than 1,000 community members in support of the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center and the Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute, both part of Atlantic Health System at Morristown Medical Center.

The event promotes health, environmental sustainability, humanitarian relief, and community empowerment while fostering a spirit of unity and volunteerism. Walkers and runners of all ages are expected to participate in support of the two renowned medical institutions and their mission to provide world-class cancer and cardiovascular care to residents throughout Morris County and beyond.

The Carol G. Simon Cancer Center is recognized among the top cancer programs in the nation and among the leading centers in New Jersey, offering advanced therapies, clinical trials, and comprehensive patient care. The Gagnon Cardiovascular Institute is New Jersey’s largest cardiac surgery program and has consistently been recognized among the nation’s top hospitals for cardiology and heart surgery by U.S. News & World Report.

Organizers noted that the event highlights the importance of supporting healthcare initiatives as cancer and heart disease continue to impact millions of Americans each year.

The Walk-Run also provides an opportunity for local businesses and organizations to participate as sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities range from Silver Sponsor to Grand Sponsor and include promotional recognition, logo placement on event materials, on-stage acknowledgment, and team participation benefits.

The event will take place at 3 Entin Road in Parsippany and is open to participants of all ages, including community leaders, volunteers, families, healthcare advocates, and local supporters.

The Parsippany event is part of a larger BAPS Charities initiative conducted in more than 100 cities across North America. In addition to the Walk-Run program, BAPS Charities supports communities through food drives, blood donation campaigns, toy drives, disaster relief efforts, and health awareness initiatives.

Over the past two decades, BAPS Charities has organized more than 1,200 walk events supporting charitable organizations and causes nationwide. Last year alone, more than 45,000 participants joined Walk-Run events benefiting over 90 organizations across the country.

Community members are encouraged to participate by registering, fundraising, walking, running, or making donations in support of the event.

More information about BAPS Charities is available at BAPS Charities.