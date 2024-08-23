Letter to the Editor: Longtime Parsippany Residents Advocate for Local Cannabis Dispensary

Dear Editor:

As residents of Parsippany for more than 30 years, my husband and I have witnessed the inevitable challenges of aging, including the various aches and pains that many in our community, including our friends and family, experience. One remedy that has proven effective for them is cannabis. However, the lack of a nearby dispensary makes access difficult.

Dr. Shaun Astorga and Cassara Grasso, who are not only our neighbors but also dedicated community leaders, have proposed opening a retail cannabis business in Parsippany named Happy Daze Boutique. Dr. Astorga and Ms. Grasso are deeply involved in our town’s welfare, co-founding the Parsippany Neighborhood Watch and volunteering with the Kiwanis Club of Greater Parsippany.

Other neighboring towns like Boonton, Rockaway Borough, and Rockaway Township have already embraced the benefits of having local dispensaries, which assist their citizens and contribute valuable tax revenue. I firmly believe that Dr. Astorga and Ms. Grasso will manage a safe and successful dispensary that will benefit our community health-wise and economically.

I urge Happy Daze Boutique’s approval for our town’s betterment.

Catherine Mathis

Parsippany