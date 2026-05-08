Parsippany Receives Largest Clean Communities Grant In Morris County

PARSIPPANY — The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has announced the Fiscal Year 2026 Clean Communities Grant allocations, with Parsippany-Troy Hills Township receiving the largest municipal award in Morris County at $133,975.65.

The funding is part of New Jersey’s statewide Clean Communities Program, which distributes more than $25.2 million annually to counties and municipalities to support litter cleanup initiatives, beautification projects, recycling education, volunteer cleanup events, and anti-litter campaigns.

Morris County as a whole will receive $118,239.02, while municipalities throughout the county were awarded additional direct grants based on population, roadway mileage, and housing data.

Parsippany’s allocation significantly exceeded all other municipalities in Morris County, reflecting both the township’s size and its ongoing commitment to maintaining clean public spaces, parks, roadways, and business corridors.

Among the largest municipal grants in Morris County were:

Parsippany-Troy Hills Township — $133,975.65

Mount Olive Township — $79,687.05

Randolph Township — $71,096.29

Rockaway Township — $67,256.38

Jefferson Township — $66,344.96

Morris Township — $64,462.39

Roxbury Township — $63,780.11

Washington Township — $63,444.89

Montville Township — $60,834.86

Denville Township — $50,786.58

Other Morris County municipalities receiving funding included Morristown, Hanover Township, Pequannock Township, Madison Borough, Dover Town, East Hanover Township, Florham Park Borough, Butler Borough, Chatham Borough, Boonton Town, Morris Plains Borough, and Wharton Borough.

Clean Communities funding is commonly used by municipalities to support public works cleanup operations, litter collection along local roadways, park maintenance, educational outreach programs, and volunteer-driven environmental initiatives. Many communities also use the funding to purchase cleanup supplies, recycling containers, and equipment designed to improve public spaces and reduce litter.

Local officials have often emphasized the importance of keeping Parsippany clean and attractive for residents, visitors, and businesses alike. The township regularly hosts community cleanup events and environmental initiatives aimed at preserving neighborhoods, parks, and commercial areas throughout the township.

The annual Clean Communities grants continue to serve as an important resource for municipalities across New Jersey in their efforts to improve environmental quality and promote community pride.