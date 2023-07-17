Tuesday, July 18, 2023
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMorris County Aktion Club Welcomes New Officers
Beyond ParsippanyFeatured

Morris County Aktion Club Welcomes New Officers

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
236
Kiwanis International Vice President Designee Michael Mulhaul, Michael Longendyck, Lisa Markey, Stephen Somich, Patti Licht, Frank Cahill and Carmela Silivinski during the installation dinner for Aktion Club of Morris County
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Frank Cahill, Lt. Governor of the New Jersey Kiwanis Division 9, had the privilege of officiating the installation of new officers for the Morris County Aktion Club. The installation ceremony occurred during a dinner at the Randolph Diner, with approximately forty guests.

Lt. Gov. Cahill ceremoniously pins President Patti Licht during Aktion Club’s official installation.

The newly appointed officers for the club are as follows: Patti Licht as President, Stephen Somich as President-Elect, Lisa Markey as Secretary, and Michael Longendyck as Treasurer. Following her installation, President Patti Licht had the opportunity to address the club members and guests, sharing her thoughts and vision for the future.

Lt. Gov. Cahill congratulates President Patti Licht and presents her with a plaque of appreciation and a bouquet.

The Aktion Club is a remarkable organization, being the only service club for adults with disabilities and boasting a membership of over 10,000 individuals worldwide. Through the Aktion Club, members develop their leadership skills, compassion, and capability by engaging in meaningful service activities. It provides a platform for individuals to contribute to their communities and make a positive impact.

Installing new officers signifies a new chapter for the Morris County Aktion Club, as these dedicated individuals step up to lead and serve their community.

Aktion Club Advisors Heidi Caruso and Davey Willans

When people discover their desire to serve, they decide that serving others isn’t just something they do—it’s their way of life. Aktion Club can provide opportunities for members to discover their desire to serve. The service-club experience helps people of all ages accept their ability to make a difference, enhance their knowledge of their passions and convictions, and develop empathy with those in need in their communities.

For more information on the Aktion Club of Morris County, contact Frank Cahill at (862) 213-2200.

Kyle Ropp, CPA, Treasurer of the Kiwanis Club of Mt. Olive, donates to Aktion Club to show the support of Mt. Olive Kiwanis.
Maryann Simonenko presents President Patti Licht with a check on behalf of the Kiwanis Club of Randolph.
Kiwanis Club of Greater Rockaway President Valerie Kuglin presented Licht with a donation on behalf of her club.

Previous article
Morris Plains Man Charged with Possession of  Child Sexual Abuse Materials
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.