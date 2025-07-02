Senator Pennacchio Slams Partisan Budget, Warns of Growing Unaffordability in New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) released the following statement regarding the Democrats’ latest budget that will continue to make New Jersey more unaffordable:

“During my tenure in the State Legislature, it disturbs me how blatantly partisan the budget process has become,” said Sen. Pennacchio. “I have seen my fair share of budgets and they all seem to favor the majority party. The majority party gets the benefits, and the people are stuck with the bill. However, there is no pretense in considering that everyone in New Jersey should be treated equally.

Let me explain: Democrats do care about people, as long as those people live in their districts. And no one cares more about children than Democrats do, as long as they don’t live in Republican towns and neighborhoods.

Programs to satisfy the Democrats’ sense of societal fairness are ever-growing and ever-taxing. Consumer rights don’t apply to the 20% increase in this summer’s electric bills.

But according to my colleagues across the aisle, that is Trump’s fault, right?

Allow me to close with a message to all of the people in New Jersey—Republican, Democrat, and Independent—don’t accept this hyperpartisan governing. It is antithetical to our founding principles and traditional values.

After all, all people were created equal, except in New Jersey.”