MCSO Corrections Captain Joseph Fucci Retires After 24 Years of Service

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff’s Captain Joseph Fucci has retired after 24 years of dedicated service with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections. Captain Fucci began his law enforcement career with the MCSO in 2001, following honorable service in the United States Military.

Sheriff James M. Gannon expressed his appreciation for Captain Fucci’s leadership and commitment, noting that his presence on the Bureau of Corrections management team made a lasting impact. “His contributions did not go without notice,” said Sheriff Gannon.

Congratulations to Captain Fucci on a well-earned retirement, and best wishes for the next chapter.