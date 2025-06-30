Monday, June 30, 2025
MCSO Corrections Captain Joseph Fucci Retires After 24 Years of Service

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Sheriff’s Captain Joseph Fucci has retired after 24 years of dedicated service with the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections. Captain Fucci began his law enforcement career with the MCSO in 2001, following honorable service in the United States Military.

Sheriff James M. Gannon expressed his appreciation for Captain Fucci’s leadership and commitment, noting that his presence on the Bureau of Corrections management team made a lasting impact. “His contributions did not go without notice,” said Sheriff Gannon.

Congratulations to Captain Fucci on a well-earned retirement, and best wishes for the next chapter.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
