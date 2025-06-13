Saturday, June 14, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyMontville Resident Arrested for Child Pornography
Beyond ParsippanyPolice and Fire

Montville Resident Arrested for Child Pornography

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1780

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Montville Police Andrew Caggiano confirmed the arrest of Matthew Mannarano, 34, of Montville, for alleged distribution of Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM).

The defendant has been charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Distribution of CSAM), a second-degree crime in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4B(5)(a)(i) and one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession of CSAM), a third-degree crime in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4B(5)(b)(iii).

The investigation began with a CyberTip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) referencing media files, allegedly depicting the sexual exploitation or abuse of minors distributed through Kik, a chat application. It is alleged that the defendant possessed and distributed the items.

Mannarano was arrested on the above charges on June 11. Following his arrest, he was released under Criminal Justice Reform, on PML Level II, with pretrial release conditions that include no unsupervised contact with children.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to acknowledge the Montville Police Department and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their efforts in this investigation.

Chief Caggiano praises the thorough investigation conducted by all detectives involved in this case.

Suppose anyone has any information related to this investigation. In that case, they are encouraged to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force of the Sex Crimes / Child Endangerment Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at (973) 285-6200.

Editors Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.

spot_img
Previous article
Smolin Celebrates Grand Opening of New Parsippany Office with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Next article
Community Excellence to Be Celebrated at YMCA Annual Dinner
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »