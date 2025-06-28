Chief Kelley Zienowicz Retires After 25 Years of Distinguished Service

MORRIS COUNTY — After more than 25 years of dedicated service to the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Chief Kelley Zienowicz has officially retired, leaving a legacy of excellence, leadership, and integrity. A Boston College graduate with a Master’s in Forensic Psychology from John Jay College, Chief Zienowicz’s career began in 1999 as a civilian employee and grew through every agency rank.

Throughout her career, Chief Zienowicz played a pivotal role in numerous high-profile investigations, including the 2001 Roxbury double homicide and the 2009 Chatham murder of Father Hinds. Known for her expertise in fingerprint analysis, she frequently served as an expert witness in court.

She successfully implemented the BEAST evidence tracking system and helped launch CivilServe, a new civil process database. After graduating from the FBI National Academy in 2018, she led several divisions, including Special Services and Protective Services, and ultimately became Chief Sheriff’s Officer in 2019.

During her tenure as Chief, she guided the office through the COVID-19 pandemic and supported major transitions, including integrating the Morris County Park Police. Her leadership extended beyond county borders, as she later became an instructor at Hungary’s International Law Enforcement Academy.

“Chief Zienowicz was always keen on where our organization was and is certainly leaving it better prepared for the future,” said Sheriff James M. Gannon. Commissioner Director Tayfun Selen praised her “leadership, integrity, and selfless dedication to public safety.”

In her farewell, Chief Zienowicz reminded colleagues to be lifelong learners and supportive teammates: “We must remember that we have the unique opportunity to be the ‘light in the darkness’ for many.”

She leaves her post with gratitude and the respect of the law enforcement community, both near and far.