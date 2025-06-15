Monday, June 16, 2025
Unofficial Primary Election Results for Morris County Commissioner

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — The June 10 Primary Election for Morris County Commissioner drew a highly competitive field, with six candidates—three Republicans and three Democrats—vying for three open Board of County Commissioners seats.

Based on the unofficial results, the top three vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, were:

  • Thomas Mastrangelo (Republican): 33,068 votes (33.81%)
  • Marie DeVenezia (Democrat): 32,823 votes (33.89%)
  • Christine Myers (Republican): 32,679 votes (33.41%)

The close margins between all six candidates reflect a highly energized voter base heading into the November General Election. The following three candidates closely trailed the leaders:

  • Douglas Cabana (Republican): 31,801 votes (32.51%)
  • Jocelyn Mathiasen (Democrat): 32,013 votes (33.06%)
  • Max Blum (Democrat): 31,819 votes (32.86%)

Voter turnout and final certification of results will determine the final ballot, but early indicators show a competitive race ahead as both parties prepare for the fall election.

Unofficial results include early voting and mail-in ballots received before the close of polls. Results from timely postmarked mail-in ballots and provisional ballots are still pending. Results are updated as they become available and are subject to change until all votes are counted. All six candidates will be on the ballot in November on their respective party lines.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
