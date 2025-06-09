Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Sheriff Gannon and Morris Plains Police Seek Public’s Help in Bike Theft Case

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY—The Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers and the Morris Plains Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual involved in a theft that occurred on Thursday, June 5.

According to officials, the incident occurred in the rear parking lot of Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace, located at 1711 Route 10 in Morris Plains. On surveillance footage, a suspect driving a green Honda Pilot, believed to be a model from between 2003 and 2008, was captured approaching an unlocked TREK bicycle belonging to an employee.

The individual placed the bicycle in the back of the vehicle and drove away without the employee’s knowledge or permission.

Authorities urge anyone with information about this person or the vehicle involved to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers. Tips can be submitted anonymously by visiting http://www.copcall.org, calling 973-COP-CALL, or using the “P3 Tips” mobile app.

A reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to an arrest. Tipsters will remain anonymous, and no one will ask your name.

Surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle have been released in the hope that the public will recognize the person or vehicle involved.

Anyone with relevant details is encouraged to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

