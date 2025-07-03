Tow Truck Operator Killed on I-287 Remembered as ‘Kind and Helpful’

PARSIPPANY — A 24-year-old tow truck operator from Hopatcong was tragically killed Wednesday, July 2, after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a disabled car along Interstate 287 South, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Daniel Ortiz, affectionately known as “DJ” by his coworkers, was employed by Ron and Sons Towing at the time of the incident. The crash occurred around 11:42 a.m. near milepost 31.4 in Harding Township.

According to authorities, a Ram tow truck was in the process of recovering a disabled Honda on the right shoulder of the highway when a Jeep SUV veered onto the shoulder, striking the Honda, the tow truck, and Ortiz. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Ron and Sons Towing, a trusted, AAA-certified business that has been family-owned and operated for over 35 years in Kenvil, Roxbury Township, also maintains a location on Littleton Road in Parsippany. The company is recognized for its strong ties to the local community and its dedication to offering 24-hour towing and emergency services.

In a heartfelt social media tribute, the company described Ortiz’s death as a devastating loss.

“DJ, at just the age of 24, was one of our drivers, one of our brothers, who was killed on the side of 287 because someone couldn’t be bothered to slow down or move over,” the post read. “He wasn’t just a coworker. He was family. He was one of the kindest, most helpful, sweetest, and friendliest people you could ever meet.”

The company also called for greater awareness and compliance with New Jersey’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency or service vehicles with flashing lights.

“This isn’t just about one person — it’s about all of us… We are not invisible. We are not disposable. Slow down. Move over. Or get the hell off the road,” the tribute concluded.

Ortiz’s death serves as a somber reminder of the dangers that tow truck operators, first responders, and roadside workers face every day.