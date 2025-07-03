Thursday, July 3, 2025
HomeBusiness NewsTow Truck Operator Killed on I-287 Remembered as ‘Kind and Helpful’
Business NewsLocal NewsPolice and Fire

Tow Truck Operator Killed on I-287 Remembered as ‘Kind and Helpful’

Ron and Sons Towing shared a heartfelt tribute to 24-year-old Daniel “DJ” Ortiz, who was tragically killed while assisting a disabled vehicle on Interstate 287.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
919

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — A 24-year-old tow truck operator from Hopatcong was tragically killed Wednesday, July 2, after being struck by a vehicle while assisting a disabled car along Interstate 287 South, according to the New Jersey State Police.

Daniel Ortiz, affectionately known as “DJ” by his coworkers, was employed by Ron and Sons Towing at the time of the incident. The crash occurred around 11:42 a.m. near milepost 31.4 in Harding Township.

According to authorities, a Ram tow truck was in the process of recovering a disabled Honda on the right shoulder of the highway when a Jeep SUV veered onto the shoulder, striking the Honda, the tow truck, and Ortiz. He sustained serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

Ron and Sons Towing, a trusted, AAA-certified business that has been family-owned and operated for over 35 years in Kenvil, Roxbury Township, also maintains a location on Littleton Road in Parsippany. The company is recognized for its strong ties to the local community and its dedication to offering 24-hour towing and emergency services.

In a heartfelt social media tribute, the company described Ortiz’s death as a devastating loss.

“DJ, at just the age of 24, was one of our drivers, one of our brothers, who was killed on the side of 287 because someone couldn’t be bothered to slow down or move over,” the post read. “He wasn’t just a coworker. He was family. He was one of the kindest, most helpful, sweetest, and friendliest people you could ever meet.”

The company also called for greater awareness and compliance with New Jersey’s Move Over Law, which requires drivers to slow down and change lanes when approaching emergency or service vehicles with flashing lights.

“This isn’t just about one person — it’s about all of us… We are not invisible. We are not disposable. Slow down. Move over. Or get the hell off the road,” the tribute concluded.

Ortiz’s death serves as a somber reminder of the dangers that tow truck operators, first responders, and roadside workers face every day.

spot_img
Previous article
Mount Tabor Country Club Honored by County Commissioners for 125 Years of Service
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »