Sunday, June 1, 2025
Employment Horizons to Host 19th Annual Golf Classic

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Golfers enjoyed a sunny day on the green during Employment Horizons’ 2024 Annual Golf Classic at Rockaway River Country Club. The event, supported by sponsors including Verizon, Avison Young, Paul Miller Auto Group, and Summit Financial, raised funds to support job training and placement services for individuals with disabilities.

MORRIS COUNTY — Employment Horizons is gearing up for its 19th Annual Golf Classic. This premier fundraising event brings together community members, corporate supporters, and golf enthusiasts to support individuals with disabilities. This year’s outing on June 16th will again occur at the prestigious Rockaway River Country Club in Denville, offering participants a day filled with giveaways, contest prizes, and a silent auction.

Verizon returns as the Title Sponsor, with strong support from Associate Sponsors Avison Young, Paul Miller Auto Group, and Summit Financial. The Golf Classic is not only a day of fun and friendly competition—it plays a vital role in sustaining Employment Horizons’ mission to provide job training and placement services across Morris, Sussex, and Passaic counties.

Proceeds from the event directly benefit various innovative programs, including on-site vocational rehabilitation, community-based job placements, two Culinary Arts training programs, and a specialized job readiness course for high school students preparing to enter the workforce.

There’s still time to get involved. To support this meaningful event, contact [email protected].

Since 1957, Employment Horizons has been a leading nonprofit dedicated to helping individuals with disabilities and other barriers to employment achieve their vocational goals and self-sufficiency. For more information, visit www.ehorizons.org.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
