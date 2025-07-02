Wednesday, July 2, 2025
Business News

16-Year-Old Entrepreneur Packs the House at Sold-Out Morris County Business Networking Event

Giovanni DiDomenico, Shop Morris County
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1159

MORRIS COUNTY — Over 65 local business owners, entrepreneurs, and professionals gathered on the evening of Thursday, June 26 for a vibrant and successful VIP Business Networking Event hosted by Shop Morris County, a fast-growing local initiative founded by 16-year-old entrepreneur Giovanni DiDomenico.

The evening was filled with high energy, great conversations, and meaningful new connections. The event showcased the growing spirit of community collaboration in Morris County and highlighted the power of supporting local businesses. 

This event was especially noteworthy because of the turnout and the young organizer behind it all. Giovanni coordinated the details for the night. From securing the venue and partnering with Margarita’s Bar & Grill to organizing sponsors, managing logistics, and promoting the event, Giovanni led the entire effort. His professionalism and drive turned a simple idea into a sold-out success.

“It was such a great night. I’m thankful for everyone who came out and made it so special,” said Giovanni DiDomenico, founder of Shop Morris County. “When I launched Shop Morris County two years ago, the vision was to help businesses and communities connect. This simple idea has grown into Shop Morris County being a resource for exploring Morris County, NJ.”

This event is just one example of how local partnerships and young leadership can help build stronger, more connected communities.

For events, food, and local finds, visit ShopMorrisCounty.com.

Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Local News

