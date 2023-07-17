Morris Plains Man Charged with Possession of  Child Sexual Abuse Materials

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morris Plains Chief Michael Koroski confirmed charges have been filed against Antonino LaRosa, 26, of Morris Plains.

The defendant has been charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM)), in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4B(5)(b)(iii), a third-degree offense.

The investigation began in April 2023 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received complaints via Discord Inc. that a user had uploaded suspected CSAM files to its messaging platform. Additional complaints were made to NCMEC from Reddit Inc. that a user, who allegedly utilized the same contact information and Internet Protocol (IP) address, had uploaded a suspected CSAM file to its social media platform.

The IP address in question is allegedly associated with the defendant’s residence. Additional investigation revealed direct messages authored by the suspect account discussing CSAM.

LaRosa was subsequently charged on a complaint summons and has a court appearance on August 2.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morris Plains Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT), the New Jersey State Police, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their efforts in the investigation and arrest of this defendant.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.