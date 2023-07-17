Tuesday, July 18, 2023
HomeLocal NewsMorris Plains Man Charged with Possession of  Child Sexual Abuse Materials
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Morris Plains Man Charged with Possession of  Child Sexual Abuse Materials

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
438
spot_img
spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Morris Plains Chief Michael Koroski confirmed charges have been filed against Antonino LaRosa, 26, of Morris Plains.

The defendant has been charged with one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Materials (CSAM)), in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4B(5)(b)(iii), a third-degree offense.

The investigation began in April 2023 when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received complaints via Discord Inc. that a user had uploaded suspected CSAM files to its messaging platform. Additional complaints were made to NCMEC from Reddit Inc. that a user, who allegedly utilized the same contact information and Internet Protocol (IP) address, had uploaded a suspected CSAM file to its social media platform.

The IP address in question is allegedly associated with the defendant’s residence. Additional investigation revealed direct messages authored by the suspect account discussing CSAM.

LaRosa was subsequently charged on a complaint summons and has a court appearance on August 2.

Prosecutor Carroll would like to thank the Morris Plains Police Department, Morris County Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team (SERT), the New Jersey State Police, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for their efforts in the investigation and arrest of this defendant.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

 

Previous article
Ferraro’s Italian Food Specialties Named One Of The Best Sandwich Spots
Next article
Morris County Aktion Club Welcomes New Officers
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.