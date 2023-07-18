Tuesday, July 18, 2023
HomeLocal NewsKutztown University's Nicholas DePietro Named PSAC Scholar-Athlete
Local NewsSchool News

Kutztown University’s Nicholas DePietro Named PSAC Scholar-Athlete

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
192
Nicholas DePietro
spot_img
spot_img

PARSIPPANY — It was another outstanding year in the classroom for Kutztown University student-athletes, with 227 being named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon, including Nicholas DePietro. The 2022-23 academic year marks the fourth in a row that the Golden Bears have eclipsed the 200 honoree mark.

To be eligible for PSAC Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25. This year, the conference instituted a new policy, honoring athletes meeting the academic requirement in only PSAC-sponsored sports. This change directly affected Kutztown’s acrobatics & tumbling and women’s bowling teams, which do not compete under the PSAC banner. Acrobatics & Tumbling is part of the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA). It does not have a conference affiliation, while women’s bowling is an East Coast Conference (ECC) associate member. Bowlers are eligible to be named to the ECC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, usually released in late July.

Previous recipients were also affected from various sports that the PSAC doesn’t sponsor at other institutions, resulting in a drop of overall honorees across the conference’s 18 institutions to 3,795. The percentage of honorees among all student-athletes remained consistent at 52% (3,794-of-7,319) compared to last year’s 53%.

Founded in 1866, Kutztown University of Pennsylvania is a proud member of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education located on 289 acres nestled in the beautiful East Penn Valley in Berks County, between Reading and Allentown, Pennsylvania. KU is just two hours from New York City; 90 minutes from Philadelphia.

 

 

As the region’s center for excellence in academics, culture and public engagement, KU’s programs and reputation for quality offer students the opportunity to discover lifelong avenues of learning and discovery. KU students select from more than 130 areas of study within four colleges in a diverse liberal arts academic environment. To complement their studies, KU’s NCAA Division II athletics program with 22 varsity sports joins the more than 160 student clubs and organizations providing students with a variety of activities for learning and discovery.

Previous article
Morris County Aktion Club Welcomes New Officers
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since January 1, 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Lt. Governor Division 9 Kiwanis Club of NJ, and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
RECENT ARTICLES
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
Click on cover to read magazinespot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

MEET THE MERCHANT

CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 30 years. "ALL LOCAL, ALL PARSIPPANY"

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© 2023 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.