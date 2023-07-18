Kutztown University’s Nicholas DePietro Named PSAC Scholar-Athlete

PARSIPPANY — It was another outstanding year in the classroom for Kutztown University student-athletes, with 227 being named Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athletes, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon, including Nicholas DePietro. The 2022-23 academic year marks the fourth in a row that the Golden Bears have eclipsed the 200 honoree mark.

To be eligible for PSAC Scholar-Athlete honors, student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25. This year, the conference instituted a new policy, honoring athletes meeting the academic requirement in only PSAC-sponsored sports. This change directly affected Kutztown’s acrobatics & tumbling and women’s bowling teams, which do not compete under the PSAC banner. Acrobatics & Tumbling is part of the National Collegiate Acrobatics & Tumbling Association (NCATA). It does not have a conference affiliation, while women’s bowling is an East Coast Conference (ECC) associate member. Bowlers are eligible to be named to the ECC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, usually released in late July.

Previous recipients were also affected from various sports that the PSAC doesn’t sponsor at other institutions, resulting in a drop of overall honorees across the conference’s 18 institutions to 3,795. The percentage of honorees among all student-athletes remained consistent at 52% (3,794-of-7,319) compared to last year’s 53%.

