Tuesday, June 24, 2025
HomeBeyond ParsippanyCooling Centers Open in Morris County
Beyond ParsippanyLocal News

Cooling Centers Open in Morris County

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
87

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Extreme Heat Warning

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning through Wednesday June 24 until 8:00 p.m. with temperatures of up 100 degrees.

Stay safe from the heat by drinking plenty of water and staying indoors. If you see someone suffering from a heat emergency, call 911. 

Signs and symptoms of heat-related illness include: high body temperature (103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher); hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; a headache, dizziness, nausea and/or confusion, and losing consciousness.

The Morris County Office on Aging, Disabilities, and Community Programming reminds senior citizens and vulnerable Morris County residents that the level of heat and humidity expected may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Residents are encouraged to check on elderly family members and neighbors during this time. Please do not leave children, adults or pets in vehicles.

If you are having difficulty dealing with the heat, please check with your municipal Office of Emergency Management or police department in each of the county’s 39 towns to find a cooling shelter in your community.  You also can call NJ 211.

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management will closely monitor the excessive heat advisory and coordinate with municipalities to offer any needed assistance over the next few days.

If you have not already done so, please take the time to register with Smart 911, a free emergency call service available to Morris County residents that provides first responders key information about you and your family members during an emergency.

spot_img
Previous article
Golden Age Club of Saint Peter Church to Host “Summer Fun” Luncheon
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »