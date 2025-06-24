Cooling Centers Open in Morris County

Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Extreme Heat Warning

The National Weather Service has issued an extreme heat warning through Wednesday June 24 until 8:00 p.m. with temperatures of up 100 degrees.

Stay safe from the heat by drinking plenty of water and staying indoors. If you see someone suffering from a heat emergency, call 911.

Signs and symptoms of heat-related illness include: high body temperature (103 degrees Fahrenheit or higher); hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; a headache, dizziness, nausea and/or confusion, and losing consciousness.

The Morris County Office on Aging, Disabilities, and Community Programming reminds senior citizens and vulnerable Morris County residents that the level of heat and humidity expected may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Residents are encouraged to check on elderly family members and neighbors during this time. Please do not leave children, adults or pets in vehicles.

If you are having difficulty dealing with the heat, please check with your municipal Office of Emergency Management or police department in each of the county’s 39 towns to find a cooling shelter in your community. You also can call NJ 211.

The Morris County Office of Emergency Management will closely monitor the excessive heat advisory and coordinate with municipalities to offer any needed assistance over the next few days.

If you have not already done so, please take the time to register with Smart 911, a free emergency call service available to Morris County residents that provides first responders key information about you and your family members during an emergency.