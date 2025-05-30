MCVSD Opens Career Training Center on CCM Campus

MORRIS COUNTY — More than 100 people gathered this morning at the County College of Morris (CCM) to celebrate the official opening of the Morris County Career Training Center, a new facility of the Morris County Vocational School District (MCVSD) on the college campus in Randolph.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the completion of a 46,350-square-foot, two-story building that will expand MCVSD’s capacity by hundreds of high school students, starting with about 150 in the fall 2025 semester. The center will offer share-time programs focused on career and college readiness in fields ranging from medical and dental assisting to artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and supply chain management.

Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen H. Shaw speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Morris County Career Training Center.

“This is more than just a career center — it’s truly a life training center. Graduates from Votech are already entering the workforce, earning competitive salaries and entering fulfilling careers. Programs like this are essential to our evolving economy,” said Deputy Commissioner Director Stephen Shaw, who shared a personal story about his father’s success through vocational education.

Commissioners Douglas Cabana, John Krickus, Thomas Mastrangelo, Christine Myers, and Deborah Smith, State Sen. Anthony M. Bucco, Asw. Aura Dunn, Asm. Christian Barranco and Asm. Brian Bergen, along with members of the Randolph Township Council, the MCVSD Board of Education, and the CCM Board of Trustees, was also in attendance.

“It seems like just yesterday we were here with shovels breaking ground for this magnificent facility. It is amazing when you pull onto this campus and see what’s happening with education in Morris County. The students here give us a sense of hope for the future,” said Sen. Bucco, who presented a Joint Senate-Assembly Resolution alongside Assemblymembers Dunn, Bergen, and Barranco.

The $26.8 million project was funded through $18.6 million from the Securing Our Children’s Future Bond Act and $8.2 million in county support. The building is currently under construction adjacent to CCM’s Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Center and the future Entrepreneurship and Culinary Science Center. Together, they will form a career and technical education hub in the county.

“When I became president of CCM in 2016, initial conversations began with Paul Licitra and Barbara Dawson. Around the same time, the Morris County Commissioners — Tom Mastrangelo, Doug Cabana, Christine Myers, Deborah Smith, and John Krickus — approached me about the potential to expand our excellent vocational school district. Many conversations and hard work led to the building we’re celebrating today — and it’s all for our students,” said CCM President Dr. Anthony J. Iacono.

Students who will benefit from the Morris County Career Training Center gather during the ceremony.

At that point, he invited CCM’s culinary students who catered the event to join him.

“This kind of collaboration isn’t happening anywhere else in New Jersey — or the country — but here in Morris County,” Iacono added.

The center’s programs will provide students with hands-on experience, industry-recognized credentials, and the opportunity to earn up to 18 college credits. The share-time model allows students to attend specialized technical training for half the school day as part of their junior and senior year high school programs.

“This building does not feel like a high school. It feels like a high-tech, innovative space, and I know students will love learning here. They will know they are in a special space,” said MCVSD Acting Superintendent Shari Castelli, who emceed the event.

“This event is not just about the opening of a new building. It’s about opening the doors to our students, where they can cultivate their dreams, hopes, and aspirations. They will have a safe and inspiring environment to explore the many possibilities and opportunities available to them to discover their talents,” said MCVSD Board of Education President Barbara Dawson.

Exterior of the finished building, the Morris County Career Training Center.

“The Morris County Vocational School District Career Training Center results from a unique and innovative partnership. It’s a shining example of what can be achieved when educators, with the support of county and state leaders, come together with a shared mission to empower the next generation of young people, and ultimately strengthen our community,” said Paul Licitra, chair of the CCM Board of Trustees.

The project was made possible through collaboration among CCM and its Trustees, MCVSD and its Board of Education members, federal and state legislators, Morris County and the Board of County Commissioners, and the Township of Randolph and Councilmembers. During the event, former MCVSD Superintendent Scott Moffitt’s contributions were also recognized.