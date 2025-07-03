Frank DeRienzo Confirmed as Superior Court Judge in New Jersey

MORRIS COUNTY — Longtime Morris County resident and respected attorney Frank D. DeRienzo has officially been confirmed as a Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey. His confirmation marks the culmination of more than a decade of legal service and civic dedication.

DeRienzo previously served as an attorney at the Cedar Knolls-based firm Leary, Bride, Mergner & Bongiovanni, P.A. from November 2012 to June 2025. During his tenure, he developed a reputation for excellence in civil litigation, with extensive experience in personal injury, construction defect, premises liability, and product liability cases. His legal skill and professionalism earned him repeated recognition as a Super Lawyers “Rising Star” from 2021 through 2025.

A graduate of Rutgers School of Law–Newark, DeRienzo is admitted to the bar in New Jersey, New York, and the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He has been an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, where he has served as a Trustee and participated in several influential committees, including the Legislative, Civil Trial Bar, and Insurance Defense committees. He was most recently a member of the 2024–2025 Nominating Committee.

Beyond the courtroom, DeRienzo has dedicated more than 15 years of service to the Parsippany–Troy Hills Fire Department District 2, where he held leadership roles including Captain, Deputy Chief, and President—demonstrating a strong commitment to public safety and community service.

DeRienzo was nominated by Governor Phil Murphy as part of a broader effort to address vacancies in New Jersey’s judiciary. With his confirmation now complete, he will take the bench as a Superior Court Judge, succeeding Judge Rosemary E. Ramsay.

His combination of legal expertise, professional leadership, and deep community involvement makes Frank DeRienzo a distinguished addition to New Jersey’s judiciary, where he is expected to uphold fairness and integrity in the courts.