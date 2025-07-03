Friday, July 4, 2025
HomeLocal NewsFrank DeRienzo Confirmed as Superior Court Judge in New Jersey
Local NewsPolice and Fire

Frank DeRienzo Confirmed as Superior Court Judge in New Jersey

Frank DeRienzo, a longtime Morris County resident and former attorney with Leary, Bride, Mergner & Bongiovanni, P.A., has been confirmed as a Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
4049

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS COUNTY — Longtime Morris County resident and respected attorney Frank D. DeRienzo has officially been confirmed as a Judge of the Superior Court of New Jersey. His confirmation marks the culmination of more than a decade of legal service and civic dedication.

DeRienzo previously served as an attorney at the Cedar Knolls-based firm Leary, Bride, Mergner & Bongiovanni, P.A. from November 2012 to June 2025. During his tenure, he developed a reputation for excellence in civil litigation, with extensive experience in personal injury, construction defect, premises liability, and product liability cases. His legal skill and professionalism earned him repeated recognition as a Super Lawyers “Rising Star” from 2021 through 2025.

A graduate of Rutgers School of Law–Newark, DeRienzo is admitted to the bar in New Jersey, New York, and the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey. He has been an active member of the New Jersey State Bar Association, where he has served as a Trustee and participated in several influential committees, including the Legislative, Civil Trial Bar, and Insurance Defense committees. He was most recently a member of the 2024–2025 Nominating Committee.

Beyond the courtroom, DeRienzo has dedicated more than 15 years of service to the Parsippany–Troy Hills Fire Department District 2, where he held leadership roles including Captain, Deputy Chief, and President—demonstrating a strong commitment to public safety and community service.

DeRienzo was nominated by Governor Phil Murphy as part of a broader effort to address vacancies in New Jersey’s judiciary. With his confirmation now complete, he will take the bench as a Superior Court Judge, succeeding Judge Rosemary E. Ramsay.

His combination of legal expertise, professional leadership, and deep community involvement makes Frank DeRienzo a distinguished addition to New Jersey’s judiciary, where he is expected to uphold fairness and integrity in the courts.

spot_img
Previous article
Tow Truck Operator Killed on I-287 Remembered as ‘Kind and Helpful’
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 36 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »