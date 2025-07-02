Mount Tabor Country Club Honored by County Commissioners for 125 Years of Service

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw recently presented a Resolution of Honor to Mount Tabor Country Club to celebrate its 125th anniversary.

Founded in 1900 as the Mount Tabor Field Club and renamed Mount Tabor Country Club in 1931, the club boasts a nine-hole regulation golf course with 18 tee boxes, a professional pro shop, modernized facilities, and a proud tradition of multigenerational membership. For over a century, it has served the Parsippany community and beyond as a hub of recreation and fellowship.

The Morris County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Mount Tabor Country Club on this remarkable milestone and commends its enduring contributions to the county’s social, cultural, and recreational landscape.