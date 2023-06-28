Saturday, July 1, 2023
Morris County Narcotics Task Force and Roxbury Police Make Arrests, Seize Currency and Drugs

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood, Chief of Detectives Robert McNally, and Roxbury Police Chief Dean Adone confirmed the seizure of over $256,000 US Currency, approximately 250 Alprazolam pills, 7 pounds of marijuana, 100 LSD tabs, ½ ounce of methamphetamine, 5 grams of cocaine, 70 grams of marijuana wax, drug distribution materials, and the arrest of two individuals after an investigation by the Morris County Narcotics Task Force, Roxbury Police Department and United States Postal Inspection Service.

Nelly Solano, 59, of Kenvil, was charged with:
• Possession of LSD with Intent to Distribute, a crime of the first degree.
• Conspiracy to Distribute LSD, a crime of the Second Degree.
• Distribution of LSD, a crime of the first degree.
• Possession of LSD, a crime of the third degree.
• Possession of Methamphetamine, a crime of the third degree.
• Possession of Methamphetamine with the Intent to Distribute, a crime of the third degree.
• Distribution of Methamphetamine, a crime of the third degree.
• Money Laundering, a crime of the second degree.
• Possession with Intent to Distribute Drug Paraphernalia, a crime of the fourth degree.

Eldridge Cruzado, 21, of Kenvil, was charged with:
• Possession of LSD with Intent to Distribute, a crime of the first degree.
• Conspiracy to Distribute LSD, a crime of the Second Degree.
• Distribution of LSD, a crime of the first degree.
• Possession of LSD, a crime of the third degree.
• Possession of Methamphetamine, a crime of the third degree.
• Possession of Methamphetamine with Intent to Distribute, a crime of the third degree.
• Distribution of Methamphetamine, a crime of the third degree.
• Money Laundering, a crime of the second degree.
• Possession with Intent to Distribute Drug Paraphernalia, a crime of the fourth degree.
The seizure occurred on June 21, the same day the two defendants were charged.

Cruzado is lodged at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing. Solano was released on pretrial monitoring.

First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood stated, “This investigation was the direct result of collaborative partnerships with our municipal, county, state, and federal partners. The success of our Narcotics Task Force thrives on these partnerships and the Task Force Officers provided by our Sheriff and Municipal Police Chiefs.”

Chief Adone added, “This case was a great example of teamwork between all agencies involved. I thank my detectives for their diligent, proactive police work on this case. I also want to thank the Morris County Prosecutors Office Narcotics Task Force and the United States Postal Inspection Service for their assistance. We will continue aggressively pursuing cases against individuals distributing narcotics in Roxbury.”

First Assistant Prosecutor Calderwood thanks the following agencies for their assistance and commitment to the Narcotics Task Force and this investigation: Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Operations Division, Morris County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Unit, Roxbury Police Department, Dover Police Department, Town of Boonton Police Department, US Postal Inspectors, and New Jersey State Parole Detectives.

Editors Note: A criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the juveniles are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

