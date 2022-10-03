College of the Holy Cross Welcomes Gabriel Mansolelli to the Class of 2026

PARSIPPANY — The College of the Holy Cross congratulates the 904 new Crusaders who are starting at the College in Fall 2022. Gabriel Mansolelli, a graduate of Parsippany Hills High School, will be part of the Class of 2026.

Representing the largest class in Holy Cross’ 179-year history, the Class of 2026 hails from 575 high schools, 14 countries and four continents. Twenty-five percent of the class are students of color and international students; 24 languages are spoken; and 50 members hold dual citizenship. Nine students live within 1 mile of campus, which is about the same number as those who live more than 5,000 miles from The Hill.

These newly minted Crusaders have distinguished themselves through community service, leadership roles, and diverse participation in areas like the arts, music and athletics.

“Holy Cross is built for broad, deep and meaningful education and that says something very important about the kind of student who matriculates here. Our classes are small and there is nowhere to hide – in the best possible sense,” President Vincent D. Rougeau said. “Our students have to be ready for spirited engagement. They will have their certainties challenged and perspectives broadened as they prepare for a world that needs their leadership, wisdom, empathy and generosity. And we are confident that they will thrive here.”

The new Crusaders arrived on campus and moved into the residence halls on Saturday, August 27th, where they were welcomed to Mount St. James by an enthusiastic purple crew of current students, staff, faculty and alumni. Fall classes began on Tuesday, August 30th.

The College of the Holy Cross, in Worcester, Mass., is among the nation’s leading liberal arts institutions. A highly selective, four-year, exclusively undergraduate college of 3,100 students, Holy Cross is renowned for offering a rigorous, personalized education in the Jesuit, Catholic tradition. Since its founding in 1843, Holy Cross has made a positive impact in society by graduating students who distinguish themselves as thoughtful leaders in business, professional and civic life.