PARSIPPANY — The League of Women Voters held a debate for candidates for the Board of Education. The debate was co-sponsored by Parsippany Woman’s Club.

Seven candidates are running for three available seats:

Falgun Bakhtarwala

Kendra Von Achen

Michelle Shappell

Jack S. Raia

Andrew Choffo

Alison C. Cogan

Yvonne Ferise

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8.