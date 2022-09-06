Thief Wanted For Razor Shoplifting Spree In Denville

MORRIS COUNTY — Residents are being asked to help the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers identify this man, who is a suspect in a Denville Township burglary.

The Denville Township Police Department reports that at 4:18 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, a black male suspect shoplifted approximately $680 worth of razors from the CVS in Denville, located at 267 East Main Street.

The suspect then went to Denville’s Walgreens, located at 22 West Main Street, and attempted to shoplift several more items.

An employee confronted the suspect inside the Walgreens and chased him out of the store. The suspect was then seen getting into the back seat of a silver or beige four-door sedan, which was thought to be either an Uber or Lyft.

According to police, the suspect is believed to have been involved in similar shoplifting incidents throughout the state.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Morris County Sheriff’s CrimeStoppers at www.copcall.org, or call 973-COP-CALL.