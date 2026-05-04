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Family Fun Day And Disability Resource Fair Coming To Central Park Of Morris County

Families from across Morris County are invited to celebrate community, inclusion, and accessibility at the upcoming Family Fun Day and Disability Resource Fair
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Families from across Morris County are invited to celebrate community, inclusion, and accessibility at the upcoming Family Fun Day and Disability Resource Fair, hosted by the DAWN Center for Independent Living.

The event will take place on Sunday, May 17, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Central Park of Morris County, 1 Gov. Chris Christie Drive, Parsippany-Troy Hills. The resource fair portion will run from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., rain or shine.

Designed to bring the community together, the event embraces the theme “Spring Into Action: Inclusion in Full Bloom!” and will feature a wide variety of activities for all ages and abilities. Attendees can enjoy a community resource fair, food trucks, live music, STEM activities, games, prizes, and even a reptile show. A special appearance by Bluey will add to the family-friendly atmosphere.

One of the highlights of the day will be a wheelchair softball game at 3:00 p.m., showcasing adaptive sports and promoting awareness of inclusive recreation. The resource fair will conclude prior to the start of the game.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore DAWN’s Mobile Unit, which provides outreach and services directly to the community.

For more information, contact (973) 625-1940, ext. 210, or click here.

This event offers a meaningful opportunity for residents to connect with local organizations, access valuable resources, and celebrate the importance of inclusion in the Parsippany community.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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