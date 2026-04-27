200 Club Of Morris County Honors First Responders At Annual Valor Awards

MORRIS COUNTY — The 200 Club of Morris County held its 53rd Annual Valor and Meritorious Awards Celebration on Thursday, April 23, at the Birchwood Manor, recognizing first responders for outstanding service and heroism.

her extraordinary actions following a violent motorcycle crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Denville Firefighter/EMT Abigail Dekker

On the evening of August 2, 2025, Dekker, assigned to Squad 2 from the Hill Firehouse, was diverted from another emergency call and arrived at the scene within minutes of a serious crash at Route 10 and Franklin Road. The driver of a three-wheeled motorcycle had lost control, struck a metal signpost, and was ejected from the vehicle, suffering catastrophic injuries and lying unresponsive.

Upon arrival, Dekker found the victim face down with a severe leg injury. Acting swiftly and with precision, she conducted a rapid assessment, carefully repositioned the patient while maintaining cervical spine stabilization, and immediately recognized the critical nature of the situation. Observing agonal respirations and no pulse, she initiated CPR without hesitation.

Assisted by a bystander, Dekker requested advanced lifesaving equipment, including a LUCAS chest compression device, stretcher, cervical collar, and backboard. Her calm demeanor under pressure and decisive leadership ensured that lifesaving measures were delivered effectively. After a round of compressions and ventilations, the patient regained consciousness and began speaking — a direct result of her immediate intervention and clinical expertise.

Once the patient’s airway and circulation were stabilized, Dekker turned her attention to the victim’s severe injuries, skillfully splinting a fractured leg to ensure proper alignment and blood flow. She then assisted arriving units in preparing the patient for transport to the hospital.

By the following morning, the patient was alert and receiving treatment for contusions and a fractured leg. Officials noted there is “no question” the man survived because of Dekker’s rapid response, clinical skill, and ability to remain composed in a high-pressure, life-or-death situation. Her actions exemplify the highest standards of emergency medical service and reflect great credit upon the Denville Volunteer Fire Department and the community she serves.

Mount Arlington Fire Department

Also recognized were members of the Mount Arlington Fire Department, honored as a Meritorious Team for their February 19, 2025 ice rescue on Lake Hopatcong. Responding to a report of a man who had fallen through the ice, crews quickly established communication, guided the victim through self-rescue, and safely brought him to shore. Their coordinated efforts resulted in a successful rescue under extremely dangerous conditions.

Members of Dover and Rockaway Township Police Department

In addition, members of the Dover Police Department and Rockaway Township Police were honored for their response to a high-risk incident on August 1, 2025. After a suspect rammed a police vehicle and fled with a machete, officers worked together to contain the situation. Through calm communication and de-escalation, the suspect was taken into custody without further injury, preventing what could have been a tragic outcome.

Chatham Police Department

Also recognized were officers from the Chatham Township Police Department, who responded to a volatile domestic violence incident and, through swift and courageous action, disarmed an armed individual and prevented a potentially fatal outcome. The evening highlighted the courage, teamwork, and dedication of Morris County’s first responders.

Parsippany PAL Executive Director Nick Bronzino, Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai and 200 Club Senior Vice President Joseph Jannarone, Jr.

The 200 Club of Morris County continues its mission of supporting first responders and their families by providing financial assistance in times of tragedy and recognizing acts of bravery and service. Since its founding in 1972, the organization has honored nearly 800 first responders and awarded close to $3 million in scholarships to local students.

For more information, visit www.200clubofmorriscounty.com.