Helen L. Bucco Passes Away Surrounded By Family

BOONTON — Helen L. Bucco passed away peacefully on April 30, 2026, surrounded by her loving family.

A devoted homemaker, Helen dedicated her life to caring for those she loved most. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her family—especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she adored and cherished deeply.

Helen was known for her strength, vibrant spirit, and the lasting impact she had on everyone around her. She embraced life fully—feisty, fun-loving, and always ready to celebrate. Whether enjoying time with family or playing her beloved slot machines, she brought energy, laughter, and warmth wherever she went.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Senator Anthony R. Bucco; her sister-in-law, Anna Marie Bucco; and her parents, Russel and Helen Jayne.

Helen is survived by her son, Senator Anthony M. Bucco, and his wife, Amy; her three grandchildren, Anthony Bucco and his wife, Josie; Lauren Haggart and her husband, Brian; and Jenna A. Bucco; as well as her five great-grandchildren, Declan, Kaid, Callahan, Tina, and Tori. She is also survived by her brother, Russel Jayne, and her sister, Beverly Looker.

Visitation will be held on Monday, May 4, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home in Boonton. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, May 5, at 12:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Boonton.

Helen’s love, strength, and joyful spirit will be deeply missed and forever remembered by all who knew her.