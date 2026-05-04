Monday, May 4, 2026
HomeBusiness NewsUnity Bank Welcomes Sanjay T. Patel as Director of SBA Lending
Business NewsLocal News

Unity Bank Welcomes Sanjay T. Patel as Director of SBA Lending

Sanjay T. Patel
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
424

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Sanjay T. Patel has joined Unity Bank as Director of SBA Lending. Patel brings more than 25 years of commercial and small business banking experience, with significant expertise in SBA lending, team leadership, and portfolio growth.

Patel has launched, led, and supervised SBA loan production departments for national and regional banks throughout his career. He has built a strong track record in originating SBA loans, developing lending teams, and supporting small businesses across a range of markets.

“Sanjay’s depth of experience in SBA lending and his long history of helping small businesses secure capital make him a strong addition to Unity Bank,” said James Hughes, CEO of Unity Bank. “He understands this business, knows how to build relationships, and will be a valuable resource for our customers and our SBA team.”

Earlier in his career, Patel spent 15 years at Unity Bank, where he advanced to Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager. During that time, he played a key role in expanding the Bank’s SBA platform, developing lending products, growing loan production, and helping broaden the Bank’s geographic reach.

Patel earned a Master of Business Administration from Florida A&M University and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Baroda in India. He is also an active member of several professional organizations, including the New Jersey Business Association, the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders, and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
More Than a Game: Challenger Athletes Take the Field in Parsippany
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »