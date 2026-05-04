Unity Bank Welcomes Sanjay T. Patel as Director of SBA Lending

PARSIPPANY — Sanjay T. Patel has joined Unity Bank as Director of SBA Lending. Patel brings more than 25 years of commercial and small business banking experience, with significant expertise in SBA lending, team leadership, and portfolio growth.

Patel has launched, led, and supervised SBA loan production departments for national and regional banks throughout his career. He has built a strong track record in originating SBA loans, developing lending teams, and supporting small businesses across a range of markets.



“Sanjay’s depth of experience in SBA lending and his long history of helping small businesses secure capital make him a strong addition to Unity Bank,” said James Hughes, CEO of Unity Bank. “He understands this business, knows how to build relationships, and will be a valuable resource for our customers and our SBA team.”



Earlier in his career, Patel spent 15 years at Unity Bank, where he advanced to Senior Vice President, National Sales Manager. During that time, he played a key role in expanding the Bank’s SBA platform, developing lending products, growing loan production, and helping broaden the Bank’s geographic reach.



Patel earned a Master of Business Administration from Florida A&M University and a Bachelor of Engineering from the University of Baroda in India. He is also an active member of several professional organizations, including the New Jersey Business Association, the National Association of Government Guaranteed Lenders, and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association.