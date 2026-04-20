Driver Arrested for Driving While Intoxicated on Justin Court in Hanover Township

PARSIPPANY — On March 14, 2026, Hanover Township Police Officer Mamdouh Hassan arrested Gabrielle Sommers, 23, of Lake Hiawatha, for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Officer Hassan and Officer Manney responded to Justin Court on a report of a female sleeping behind the wheel of a vehicle. Upon arrival, officers located the vehicle and observed it running with open containers of alcoholic beverages inside. The driver was awakened and identified as Ms. Sommers.

While speaking with Ms. Sommers, officers observed signs of intoxication. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, after which she was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated and transported to Hanover Township Police Headquarters for processing.

Her vehicle was impounded in accordance with John’s Law. Ms. Sommers refused to provide breath samples for testing.

She was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to submit to breath testing, possession of an open container of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, and several additional traffic offenses. Ms. Sommers was released to a responsible driver pending a future court date.

Editor’s Note: The court’s rules require us to include a statement that states: The charges outlined in this publication are merely accusations, and the defendant and/or defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.