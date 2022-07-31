Jury Convicts Morris County Man of Weapons, Money, and Drug Crimes

MORRIS COUNTY — After a two week jury trial, a Ismael Lorenzo, Jr., 36, was convicted Thursday on Possession of a Weapon While Committing Certain Drug Crimes, Money Laundering, Possession With Intent to Distribute Controlled Dangerous Substances, and in a bifurcated proceeding following the jury’s verdict on the first three counts, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Convicted Felon, in a case brought by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office. Senior Assistant Prosecutor Erin Callahan and Assistant Prosecutor Matthew Kelly represented the State at trial before the Honorable Stephen J. Taylor.

The jury returned the guilty verdicts on July 28, after deliberating for approximately four hours. Lorenzo, Jr., remained in custody after the verdicts were announced and will be sentenced on August 25.

Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, First Assistant Prosecutor Maggie Calderwood and Chief of Detectives Chris Kimker thanked the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office’s Special Enforcement Unit/Narcotics Task Force, the New Jersey State Police, the Parsippany-Troy Hill Police Department, the Chatham Township Police Department, and the Rockaway Township Police Department for supplying personnel to the task force that participated in this investigation and prosecution. The Office also thanks the Morris County Sheriff’s Office’s K9 Unit, the Sheriff’s Emergency Response Team, and the Crime Scene Investigations Unit, whose efforts contributed to this successful prosecution.