Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling Presented 2021 Annual Report

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling presented the Morris County Surrogate’s 2021 Annual Report to the Morris County Commissioners recently.

The 2021 Annual report is the second of its kind ever for the Surrogate’s Office. “The year 2021, like 2020, was extraordinary with significant challenges; however, our team was able to accomplish our goals and exceed expectations as we introduced new services using technology to provide the people we serve with easy and convenient access to better serve their needs,” said Surrogate Darling.

This annual report highlights key accomplishments for the past year including new initiatives and financial results which defray County taxes. The Surrogate recognizes her team for their outstanding work in serving the residents of Morris County. Some highlights include the introduction of “The Personal Record” booklet for Morris County citizens, designed to help organize and record important personal information that may serve as a roadmap for family members in the event of an emergency, the service of taking credit cards as a form of payment and the ability to make an appointment on the Surrogate’s website. Surrogate Darling also serves as the Surrogate’s Section Chief and Secretary of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey (COANJ).

The Surrogate also has continued her community outreach initiative, making herself available to talk with community organizations and businesses across Morris County. To book a speaking engagement or for a copy of the 2021 Annual Report contact the Morris County Surrogate at Surrogate@co.morris.nj.us.

The 2021 Annual Report is also available in downloadable format at the Surrogate’s website by clicking here.