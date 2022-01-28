Meet Christian Barranco: An Ambitious First-Generation Hispanic American

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County’s newest Assemblyman Christian Barranco doesn’t just stand out for his stature (he’s 6 feet 5 inches tall), it’s his unwavering conservative values and disadvantaged background that show there is a real chance for change in Trenton.

A first-generation Hispanic American from a broken home, Barranco knows what it means to put in the work to create your own success. He is currently a union electrician with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 102 and worked as a project manager on many industrial and energy infrastructure projects in New Jersey.

Barranco says hoisting himself up by his bootstraps to become a middle-class provider from the private sector pushes him to make New Jersey a more affordable place to live for other hardworking families.

“The public sector economy is drowning New Jersey in taxes and regulations. It’s only worsening with Gov. Phil Murphy and the Democrat majority’s progressive policies,” he said. “Healthy and vibrant private enterprise – not more government – will champion jobs for New Jerseyans.”

He wants to make New Jersey a more attractive place to do business so that there are better opportunities for good-paying jobs.

“We cannot all work for the government,” he added.

The Legislature has been dominated by Democrats, but the recent “red wave” this past election indicates people are tired of big government and out-of-touch career politicians. Barranco is one of 11 new Republican members in the Assembly.

“It’s important that we build bridges among business, labor, and political leaders to address social and economic issues. I have seen first-hand the innovation and change that happens when we can bring all the parties to the table,” Barranco said. “One-party and one-man rule is hurting our state. We need to get more people involved to be active participants in change.”

To that end, in 2013, he founded and directed the New Jersey Rough Riders Society, a PAC supporting Republican candidates and issues at all levels of the New Jersey government. Later, in 2019, he started “Square Deal for NJ,” a social media site dedicated to raising political awareness and driving public awareness.

He vows not to become a “Trenton insider,” but he is no stranger to politics. He sharpened his experience as councilman for the Pompton Lakes Borough from 2017 to 2019 and as a member of the Pompton Lakes Republican County Committee from 2014 to 2019.

“I work for the people of New Jersey, not backroom wheelers and dealers. It all comes down to fighting to make New Jersey better for the people I represent,” he said. “I’m not afraid of fighting for change and making sure my constituents are aware of the oppressive proposals in Trenton, so we can all push back.”

An active member of the community and a resident of Jefferson Township, he has his finger on the pulse of the issues affecting local families. He currently serves on the Northern New Jersey Council of the Boy Scouts of America executive board. He and his wife Pauline, and their three children, Natalia, Simone, and Emilio, are parishioners at St. Thomas the Apostle Roman Catholic Church in Oak Ridge.

“I got involved in local organizations and politics to make a difference. Political liberty, private-sector jobs, personal freedom, and affordability for working families are the causes that I will be advancing in Trenton. It’s time for a change,” he said.