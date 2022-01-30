Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – January 26, 2022

By
Frank L. Cahill
-
382

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – January 26, 2022.

Click here to download the agenda for a special meeting.

Click here to download the agenda meeting.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment
2022 Members and Term Dates

  • Robert Iracane    Chairman    12/31/22
  • Dave Kaplan    Vice-Chair       12/31/23
  • Bernard Berkowitz    Member      12/31/24
  • Scot Joskowitz    Member        12/31/25
  • Nancy Snyder    Member        12/31/23
  • Sridath Reddy    Member        12/31/22
  • Davey Willans    Member        12/31/24
  • Casey Parikh    Alt. No. 1        12/31/23
  • Chris Mazzarella    Alt. No. 2        12/31/23
  • John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P.
  • Chas Holloway, Engineer, Keller & Kirkpatrick
  • Peter King, Attorney, King Moench Hirniak & Collins, LLP
  • Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR