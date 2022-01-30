PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment – January 26, 2022.
Click here to download the agenda for a special meeting.
Click here to download the agenda meeting.
Parsippany-Troy Hills Zoning Board of Adjustment
2022 Members and Term Dates
- Robert Iracane Chairman 12/31/22
- Dave Kaplan Vice-Chair 12/31/23
- Bernard Berkowitz Member 12/31/24
- Scot Joskowitz Member 12/31/25
- Nancy Snyder Member 12/31/23
- Sridath Reddy Member 12/31/22
- Davey Willans Member 12/31/24
- Casey Parikh Alt. No. 1 12/31/23
- Chris Mazzarella Alt. No. 2 12/31/23
- John Chadwick, Planner, John T. Chadwick IV P.P.
- Chas Holloway, Engineer, Keller & Kirkpatrick
- Peter King, Attorney, King Moench Hirniak & Collins, LLP
- Nora O. Jolie, Board Secretary