Parsippany Police Department Recognizes a Great Career

PARSIPPANY — On Tuesday, November 30, despite a cold, blustery day, a large crowd of co-workers, family, friends, and supporters gathered to celebrate a ceremonial retirement walkout in recognition of the distinguished 26-year law enforcement career, including almost 21 years of them serving Parsippany, of Lieutenant Thomas Pomroy.

Lt. Pomroy began his distinguished career in law enforcement as a Corrections Officer with the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office, where he served for five years prior to joining the Parsippany Township Police Department in 2002.

Lt. Pomroy, during his tenure with Parsippany Police Department, has been the recipient of numerous awards, commendations, and professional certifications, including three Life-Saving Awards, and the 2009 MADD Law Enforcement Distinguished Service Award.

Pomroy, who has decided to wrap up an illustrious career, is married and the father of four children. Considered a valued member of the Parsippany Police Department family, who has fulfilled numerous roles and responsibilities during his tenure with the P.D., he has served as a positive role model and influence on many of those who he has served alongside, as well as those under his supervision. His legacy to the department will assuredly be long-lived.

Parsippany Police Chief Richard Pantina stated, “Our agency will surely miss Lt. Pomroy for his expertise, and I will personally miss him as a valuable friend and co-worker.” The Chief continued, “Lt. Pomroy was placed in charge of our agency’s new communications section a year ago and its remarkable success can be attributed to his hard work.” The Chief further described the Lt. as a “resolute, kind, ethical and honest person,” and wished him the best of luck and continued success wherever his post-law enforcement journey takes him.

The ceremony was impressive and dignified, with a giant American flag waving and hovering from an extended firetruck ladder above the entrance to Police Headquarters, the symbolic bagpipers playing in the background, the ceremonial last radio call, the respectful salute from his fellow officers as the Lt. departed H.Q. on his final tour of duty, and of course, the prestigious plaques and presentations, both from the department and the P.B.A. all made for a grand sendoff for one of Parsippany’s finest.