Siam Heritage Brings World-Class Thai Cuisine to Parsippany

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Michael Soriano, Robert Peluso, President Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Frank Cahill, Executive Board Member, Ildiko Peluso, Board member of Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, and residents helped celebrate the grand opening of Siam Heritage, a new Thai restaurant in the New Road Plaza.

“I have been dreaming of putting up my own [restaurant] and now it is a reality”, said Punsak Puncharoen or professionally known as Chef Oudy.

Born in Bangkok, Thailand, and brought up in the deep traditions of Thai cooking, Chef Oudy left his home at 17 to commence his formal culinary career. Oudy has worked in some of the finest restaurants, creating innovative menus captivating the eyes as well as the palate.

Chef Oudy’s skills have been recognized by the Royal Family of Thailand who twice chose him to organize exclusive events for the Prince and Princess during official visits to the U.S.

Siam Heritage brings authentic Thai cooking to Parsippany with delectable entrees, vegan cuisine, desserts, and kids’ selections, all at a very nice price. Siam Heritage is open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and is located at 65 New Road. They can be reached by calling (973) 310-9127.