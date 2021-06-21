Class of 2021 Thanks Sponsors for Supporting Project Graduation

PARSIPPANY — On behalf of the students, parents, and staff members involved with Project Graduation for the Class of 2021 they would like to thank the supporters for their continued support of this activity. All contributions are used to defray the costs of supplies, rental fees, and entertainment.
It is because of your continued support that Project Graduation in Parsippany is a success. The parents, students, and staff of the Class of 2021 thank you for your continued support!
A.J. O’Connor Associates Inc.
Acorn Carpet Care
Acorn Home Improvements, Inc.
Action Carpet Care & Maintenance
Advanced Electronic Medical Billing, Inc.
Advocare, LLC
Anthony Franco
Alan Jay Rich, LLC
Alan Rauchberg, DMD Dental Group PA
All-Ways Advertising
Anthony & Sons Bakery
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill
Baldwin Bagel
Baldwin Pizza
Bedding Shoppe
Bharathi Thyagarajan
BJ’S of Ledgewood
Brooklawn PTSA
Caggiano Orthodontics, LLC
Central PTSA
Cerbo Lumber & Hardware
Colonial Heights, LLC
Custom Decorators Workroom, LLC
Cutting Edge Landscaping of NJ LLC
Denville Dental Group
Dia-Dent Designs, Inc.
Dunkin Donuts, Lake Hiawatha
Eastlake School PTA
Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani
Council President Michael J. dePierro
Empirical Labs Inc.
Floyd Hall Arena
Foodtown of Lake Hiawatha
Parsippany High PTSA
Parsippany Hills PTSA
Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078
Partridge Run Management LLC
Patel Family
Paul Miller Porsche
Paul’s Diner
Priola Funeral Service, Inc.
PTF Sports
PTLLW, Inc.
Randy A. Spector – Family Medicine of Morris
Red Iron Technologies
Ritschel Chiropractic & Wellness
Robert J. Iracane
Rockaway Meadow PTA
Roth Children’s Center, LLC
Saint Peter the Apostle Church
Severna Operations, Inc.
ShopRite of Greater Morristown
ShopRite of Parsippany
Fuddruckers of Parsippany
Garofalo O’Neill Ruggierio, LLC
Gourmet Café
Gripp Plumbing & Heating, LLC
Hills of Troy Neighborhood Association
Himanshu & Devani Patel
Hollister Construction Services
Home Depot of Parsippany
I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 102
Intervale School PTA
James N. Greenlees
Kiwanis Club of Greater Pars
Kings Food Market
Knollwood Elementary School PTA
Lake Hiawatha Country Club, Inc.
Lake Hiawatha PTA
Lake Parsippany PTA
Littleton PTA
M. Bernstein & Sons – Newark Tobacco & Candy Co., Inc.
Matthew A. Snyder, CPA, LLC
Matthew Pierone – Pier-Gerald LLC
McDonald’s (Nandrian Corporation)
McDonald’s Parsippany
Michael Konner
Montclair Radiological Association
Morris County Building Trades
Morris Hills Veterinary Clinic
Mount Tabor PTA
Napoli Transportation, Inc. TIA C&L Towing
Northvail PTA
Palermo’s Pizza
Paradise Total Spa and Nails
Parsippany Foot & Ankle LLC
ShopRite STARS Program
St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church
Stop & Shop of Morris Plains
Sunrise Shoprite of Parsippany LLC
Susan Kroeger
The Michael Konner Corporation
Theresa Gerber and Elena Gerber
Thom-Mist, Inc.
Triple Crown Sports
Troy Hills Elementary School PTA
U A Pipefitters Local 274 of Journeymen & Apprentices
of the Plumbing & Pipefitting Industry
Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 10184
Virginia Hendrickson
Wan Fu Yuan, Inc.
Wegmans – Hanover
Whole Foods of Parsippany
William F. Masters Jr., P.P. LLC
Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills