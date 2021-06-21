Class of 2021 Thanks Sponsors for Supporting Project Graduation

PARSIPPANY — On behalf of the students, parents, and staff members involved with Project Graduation for the Class of 2021 they would like to thank the supporters for their continued support of this activity. All contributions are used to defray the costs of supplies, rental fees, and entertainment.

It is because of your continued support that Project Graduation in Parsippany is a success. The parents, students, and staff of the Class of 2021 thank you for your continued support!

A.J. O’Connor Associates Inc.

Acorn Carpet Care

Acorn Home Improvements, Inc.

Action Carpet Care & Maintenance

Advanced Electronic Medical Billing, Inc.

Advocare, LLC

Anthony Franco

Alan Jay Rich, LLC

Alan Rauchberg, DMD Dental Group PA

All-Ways Advertising

Anthony & Sons Bakery

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill

Baldwin Bagel

Baldwin Pizza

Bedding Shoppe

Bharathi Thyagarajan

BJ’S of Ledgewood

Brooklawn PTSA

Caggiano Orthodontics, LLC

Central PTSA

Cerbo Lumber & Hardware

Colonial Heights, LLC

Custom Decorators Workroom, LLC

Cutting Edge Landscaping of NJ LLC

Denville Dental Group

Dia-Dent Designs, Inc.

Dunkin Donuts, Lake Hiawatha

Eastlake School PTA

Council Vice President Loretta Gragnani

Council President Michael J. dePierro

Empirical Labs Inc.

Floyd Hall Arena

Foodtown of Lake Hiawatha

Parsippany High PTSA

Parsippany Hills PTSA

Parsippany-Troy Hills Elks Lodge No. 2078

Partridge Run Management LLC

Patel Family

Paul Miller Porsche

Paul’s Diner

Priola Funeral Service, Inc.

PTF Sports

PTLLW, Inc.

Randy A. Spector – Family Medicine of Morris

Red Iron Technologies

Ritschel Chiropractic & Wellness

Robert J. Iracane

Rockaway Meadow PTA

Roth Children’s Center, LLC

Saint Peter the Apostle Church

Severna Operations, Inc.

ShopRite of Greater Morristown

ShopRite of Parsippany

Fuddruckers of Parsippany

Garofalo O’Neill Ruggierio, LLC

Gourmet Café

Gripp Plumbing & Heating, LLC

Hills of Troy Neighborhood Association

Himanshu & Devani Patel

Hollister Construction Services

Home Depot of Parsippany

I.B.E.W. Local Union No. 102

Intervale School PTA

James N. Greenlees

Kiwanis Club of Greater Pars

Kings Food Market

Knollwood Elementary School PTA

Lake Hiawatha Country Club, Inc.

Lake Hiawatha PTA

Lake Parsippany PTA

Littleton PTA

M. Bernstein & Sons – Newark Tobacco & Candy Co., Inc.

Matthew A. Snyder, CPA, LLC

Matthew Pierone – Pier-Gerald LLC

McDonald’s (Nandrian Corporation)

McDonald’s Parsippany

Michael Konner

Montclair Radiological Association

Morris County Building Trades

Morris Hills Veterinary Clinic

Mount Tabor PTA

Napoli Transportation, Inc. TIA C&L Towing

Northvail PTA

Palermo’s Pizza

Paradise Total Spa and Nails

Parsippany Foot & Ankle LLC

ShopRite STARS Program

St. Gregory’s Episcopal Church

Stop & Shop of Morris Plains

Sunrise Shoprite of Parsippany LLC

Susan Kroeger

The Michael Konner Corporation

Theresa Gerber and Elena Gerber

Thom-Mist, Inc.

Triple Crown Sports

Troy Hills Elementary School PTA

U A Pipefitters Local 274 of Journeymen & Apprentices

of the Plumbing & Pipefitting Industry

Veterans of Foreign Wars – Post 10184

Virginia Hendrickson

Wan Fu Yuan, Inc.

Wegmans – Hanover

Whole Foods of Parsippany

William F. Masters Jr., P.P. LLC

Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills

