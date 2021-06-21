Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter Shred-A-Thon

MORRIS COUNTY — Come out for the Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter Shred Event! Do you have paper piled up? In need of a good shredding? Bring your unwanted paper to the SHRED-A-THON on Saturday, June 26 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon in the parking lot of Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter, 194 Route 10 West.

Watch as your unwanted personal and/or business papers are safely and conveniently shredded and disposed of on-site in a matter of minutes.

We suggest a donation of $10.00 per banker’s box of paper. All proceeds will support the homeless animals at Mt. Pleasant Animal Shelter.

