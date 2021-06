PARSIPPANY — Want to help out parents of newborns? Here’s your chance! The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, in collaboration with Mutual Morris, is holding a Township Diaper Drive next weekend, June 25-27 at Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Donate brand new, sealed baby wipes and diapers of any size and we’ll get them directly to families in need.

