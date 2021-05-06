Narcotics Task Force Arrest Jeremy Mayes with Quarter Kilogram of Cocaine

PARSIPPANY — Acting Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll, Morris County Sheriff James Gannon, and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce the arrest of Jeremy Mayes, 30, of Parsippany Troy-Hills, by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Special Enforcement Unit/Narcotics Task Force.

On May 4, 2021, members of the Narcotics Task Force conducted an operation that resulted in the arrest of Mayes. In addition to the over 250 grams (1/4 kilogram) of cocaine recovered during this investigation, a loaded 9mm handgun, over $9,000 in US currency, hollow-point bullets, two high capacity magazines, and drug distribution paraphernalia were seized.

Mayes has been charged with:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute, in a quantity greater than five ounces, a crime of the first degree.

Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (cocaine), in a quantity greater than five ounces, a crime of the first degree.

2 counts – Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute, in a quantity greater than a one-half ounce or more but less than five ounces, a crime of the second degree.

Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (cocaine), in a quantity greater than one-half ounce or more but less than five ounces, a crime of the second degree.

2 counts – Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (cocaine) with the Intent to Distribute, in a quantity less than one-half ounce, a crime of the third degree.

2 counts – Distribution of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (cocaine), in a quantity less than one-half ounce, a crime of the third degree.

2 counts – Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance (cocaine), in a quantity less than one-half ounce, a crime of the third degree.

Possession of a Firearm (.9mm handgun) with a loaded magazine, while in the course of distributing a controlled dangerous substance, a crime of the second degree.

Financial Facilitation of criminal activity (money laundering), a crime of the third degree.

Possession, with the intent to distribute, drug paraphernalia, a crime of the fourth degree.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll commends the Parsippany Troy-Hills Police Department, Long Hill Police Department, Wharton Police Department, and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office for assigning personnel to the Narcotics Task Force during this investigation. Additionally, the Morristown Bureau of Police and Morris County Sheriff’s K-9 Unit assisted in this investigation.

Acting Prosecutor Carroll said, “Our Narcotics Task Force has been successful in our covert and overt investigations into for-profit narcotics distributors thanks to the cooperative efforts of our chiefs of police and Sheriff James Gannon, who supply talented Task Force officers. The men and women of our Special Enforcement Unit continue to work through the dangers of handling illicit narcotics, high-risk operations, and the current public health crisis, in our ongoing effort to improve the quality of life in Morris County.”

Acting Prosecutor Carroll recognizes Captain Jan-Michael Monrad and Chief Assistant Prosecutor Bradford Seabury, who command the Special Operations Division, inclusive of the Narcotics Task Force. Assistant Prosecutor Noelle Fiorentino is representing the State in this prosecution.

Editor’s Note: An arrest or the signing of a criminal complaint is merely an accusation. Despite this accusation, the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until he or she has been proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Comments

Comments